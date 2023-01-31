PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT) Stock Price Up 0.1%

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund (NYSEARCA:MINT – Get Rating)’s stock price rose 0.1% during mid-day trading on Monday . The company traded as high as $99.48 and last traded at $99.47. Approximately 857,034 shares traded hands during trading, an increase of 14% from the average daily volume of 754,591 shares. The stock had previously closed at $99.42.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Stock Performance

The business has a 50 day moving average of $98.89 and a 200-day moving average of $98.88.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in MINT. Financial Management Professionals Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 1.0% in the 3rd quarter. Financial Management Professionals Inc. now owns 11,820 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,169,000 after purchasing an additional 116 shares during the last quarter. FCA Corp TX grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. FCA Corp TX now owns 12,842 shares of the company’s stock valued at $1,286,000 after purchasing an additional 117 shares during the last quarter. Snider Financial Group grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 3.2% in the 1st quarter. Snider Financial Group now owns 6,346 shares of the company’s stock valued at $636,000 after purchasing an additional 195 shares during the last quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 0.8% in the 3rd quarter. AFG Fiduciary Services Limited Partnership now owns 31,533 shares of the company’s stock valued at $3,117,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares during the last quarter. Finally, First Horizon Advisors Inc. grew its stake in shares of PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund by 232.7% in the 3rd quarter. First Horizon Advisors Inc. now owns 356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $34,000 after purchasing an additional 249 shares during the last quarter.

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Exchange-Traded Fund Company Profile

PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity ETF (the Fund), formerly PIMCO Enhanced Short Maturity Strategy Fund, is an exchange-traded fund. The Fund seeks maximum current income, consistent with preservation of capital and daily liquidity. The Fund focuses on short maturity fixed income instruments. The Fund seeks to achieve its investment objective by investing at least 65% of its total assets in a diversified portfolio of fixed income instruments of varying maturities, which may be represented by forwards.

