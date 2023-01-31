Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX) Issues Quarterly Earnings Results, Misses Estimates By $0.35 EPS

Phillips 66 (NYSE:PSX – Get Rating) released its quarterly earnings data on Tuesday. The oil and gas company reported $4.00 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, missing the consensus estimate of $4.35 by ($0.35), Briefing.com reports. Phillips 66 had a net margin of 6.18% and a return on equity of 32.66%. During the same period in the prior year, the firm earned $2.94 earnings per share.

Phillips 66 Trading Down 2.1 %

NYSE PSX opened at $106.42 on Tuesday. The company has a fifty day moving average of $104.56 and a 200 day moving average of $96.05. The company has a market capitalization of $50.30 billion, a PE ratio of 4.87, a P/E/G ratio of 0.40 and a beta of 1.41. Phillips 66 has a 1 year low of $73.85 and a 1 year high of $113.53. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50, a current ratio of 1.30 and a quick ratio of 1.06.

Get Phillips 66 alerts:

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several equities analysts have recently weighed in on PSX shares. Cowen increased their price target on Phillips 66 to $115.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 15th. Piper Sandler cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $155.00 to $137.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Monday, December 19th. Wells Fargo & Company cut their price objective on Phillips 66 from $134.00 to $127.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Mizuho reaffirmed a “neutral” rating and issued a $121.00 price target (up previously from $115.00) on shares of Phillips 66 in a report on Tuesday, January 10th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group increased their price target on shares of Phillips 66 to $123.00 in a report on Wednesday, November 16th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Phillips 66 has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $118.93.

Insiders Place Their Bets

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Phillips 66 news, VP Joseph Scott Pruitt sold 3,000 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $111.86, for a total value of $335,580.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now owns 15,302 shares in the company, valued at $1,711,681.72. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink . Insiders own 0.74% of the company’s stock.

Large investors have recently modified their holdings of the company. Worth Asset Management LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $32,000. Achmea Investment Management B.V. purchased a new stake in shares of Phillips 66 during the first quarter worth about $40,000. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 44.4% during the third quarter. Kayne Anderson Rudnick Investment Management LLC now owns 650 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $52,000 after purchasing an additional 200 shares in the last quarter. Covestor Ltd increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 129.7% during the first quarter. Covestor Ltd now owns 641 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $55,000 after purchasing an additional 362 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Parkside Financial Bank & Trust increased its stake in shares of Phillips 66 by 68.0% during the first quarter. Parkside Financial Bank & Trust now owns 739 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $65,000 after purchasing an additional 299 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 70.76% of the company’s stock.

Phillips 66 Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Phillips 66 engages in the processing, transportation, storage, and marketing of fuels and other related products. The company operates through the following segments: Midstream, Chemicals, Refining and Marketing & Specialties. The Midstream segment provides crude oil and refined products transportation, terminaling and processing services, as well as natural gas, natural gas liquids and liquefied petroleum gas transportation, storage, processing and marketing services.

Featured Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Phillips 66 Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Phillips 66 and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.