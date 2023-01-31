PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Shares Down 1.7%

Posted by on Jan 31st, 2023

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCBGet Rating) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 20,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 67,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.

PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Down 1.7 %

The company has a market cap of $54.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76.

PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCBGet Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On PharmaCyte Biotech

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Millennium Management LLC purchased a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in the second quarter valued at about $40,000. FNY Investment Advisers LLC purchased a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in the fourth quarter valued at about $90,000. State Street Corp purchased a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in the first quarter valued at about $86,000. IQ EQ FUND MANAGEMENT IRELAND Ltd purchased a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $93,000. Finally, Csenge Advisory Group purchased a new position in shares of PharmaCyte Biotech in the third quarter valued at about $480,000. 33.15% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile

(Get Rating)

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PharmaCyte Biotech and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.