PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB) Shares Down 1.7%

PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc. (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) shares were down 1.7% during trading on Monday . The stock traded as low as $2.89 and last traded at $2.89. Approximately 20,193 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 70% from the average daily volume of 67,565 shares. The stock had previously closed at $2.94.
PharmaCyte Biotech Stock Down 1.7 %
The company has a market cap of $54.12 million, a P/E ratio of -11.12 and a beta of 0.13. The company has a fifty day moving average of $2.94 and a 200 day moving average of $2.76.
PharmaCyte Biotech (OTCMKTS:PMCB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, December 14th. The company reported ($0.09) EPS for the quarter.
Hedge Funds Weigh In On PharmaCyte Biotech
PharmaCyte Biotech Company Profile
PharmaCyte Biotech, Inc is a clinical stage biotechnology company, which engages in the development and commercialization of treatments for cancer and diabetes. It focuses on a proprietary cellulose-based live cell encapsulation technology called Cell-in-a-Box, which will be used as a platform for the development of treatments for inoperable pancreatic cancer and other solid cancerous tumors, and diabetes.
