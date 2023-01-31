Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI) Given a €230.00 Price Target by The Goldman Sachs Group Analysts

Pernod Ricard (EPA:RI – Get Rating) has been assigned a €230.00 ($250.00) target price by The Goldman Sachs Group in a report released on Tuesday, Borsen Zeitung reports. The Goldman Sachs Group’s target price would indicate a potential upside of 23.59% from the stock’s current price.

Several other brokerages also recently issued reports on RI. UBS Group set a €199.00 ($216.30) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a research note on Friday, October 21st. Barclays set a €264.00 ($286.96) price objective on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Thursday, January 5th. Credit Suisse Group set a €230.00 ($250.00) target price on shares of Pernod Ricard in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Jefferies Financial Group set a €215.00 ($233.70) price target on shares of Pernod Ricard in a report on Monday, November 21st. Finally, JPMorgan Chase & Co. set a €220.00 ($239.13) price objective on Pernod Ricard in a report on Thursday, December 8th.

EPA RI traded up €1.90 ($2.07) on Tuesday, hitting €186.10 ($202.28). 357,850 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 451,300. The company’s 50-day moving average price is €188.05 and its two-hundred day moving average price is €186.39. Pernod Ricard has a 52-week low of €107.25 ($116.58) and a 52-week high of €136.25 ($148.10).

Pernod Ricard SA produces and sells wines and spirits worldwide. The company offers whiskey, vodka, gin, rum, liqueur and bitters, champagne, tequila and mezcal, and aperitif under the brands 100 Pipers, Aberlour, Absolut, Absolut Elyx, Altos, ARARAT, Augier, Avion, Ballantine's, Becherovka, Beefeater, Blenders Pride, Brancott Estate, Campo Viejo, Ceder's, Chivas, Church Road, Clan Campbell, Del Maguey, George Wyndham, Green Spot, Havana Club, Imperial, Imperial Blue, Italicus, J.P.

