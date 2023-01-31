Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (PEBK) to Issue None Dividend of $0.15 on February 15th

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Stockholders of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 2nd.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend payment by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has increased its dividend every year for the last 10 years.

Shares of PEBK opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $31.54 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $28.21. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12 month low of $24.42 and a 12 month high of $34.00. The company has a market capitalization of $185.65 million, a PE ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.62. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15.

Separately, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a report on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating on the stock.

A number of hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in PEBK. Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% during the 1st quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after acquiring an additional 3,234 shares during the period. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $4,690,000 after buying an additional 1,419 shares in the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. raised its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after buying an additional 34,178 shares during the period. BlackRock Inc. grew its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 271.7% in the third quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 45,146 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $1,120,000 after acquiring an additional 32,999 shares during the period. Finally, State Street Corp raised its position in shares of Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% during the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the period. 34.70% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

