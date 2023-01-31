Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK) to Issue None Dividend of $0.15

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc. (NASDAQ:PEBK – Get Rating) declared a None dividend on Friday, January 20th, Zacks reports. Investors of record on Friday, February 3rd will be given a dividend of 0.15 per share by the bank on Wednesday, February 15th. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has increased its dividend by an average of 9.7% per year over the last three years and has raised its dividend annually for the last 10 consecutive years.

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina Price Performance

PEBK opened at $32.80 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 0.77, a quick ratio of 0.76 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.15. The stock has a market capitalization of $185.65 million, a P/E ratio of 11.51 and a beta of 0.62. The stock has a 50-day moving average price of $31.54 and a 200-day moving average price of $28.21. Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina has a 12-month low of $24.42 and a 12-month high of $34.00.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Separately, StockNews.com began coverage on Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina in a research note on Tuesday, January 24th. They issued a “buy” rating for the company.

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in PEBK. State Street Corp lifted its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 6.2% in the first quarter. State Street Corp now owns 12,327 shares of the bank’s stock worth $354,000 after purchasing an additional 724 shares during the last quarter. BlackRock Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 4.7% during the 1st quarter. BlackRock Inc. now owns 13,487 shares of the bank’s stock worth $387,000 after acquiring an additional 607 shares during the last quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. grew its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 27.7% during the 1st quarter. Vanguard Group Inc. now owns 157,506 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,520,000 after acquiring an additional 34,178 shares during the last quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP increased its stake in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 0.9% in the 1st quarter. Dimensional Fund Advisors LP now owns 163,408 shares of the bank’s stock worth $4,690,000 after purchasing an additional 1,419 shares during the period. Finally, Fourthstone LLC lifted its position in Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina by 1.3% in the first quarter. Fourthstone LLC now owns 251,828 shares of the bank’s stock valued at $7,227,000 after purchasing an additional 3,234 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors own 34.70% of the company’s stock.

About Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina

Peoples Bancorp of North Carolina, Inc is the holding company of the Peoples Bank, which engages in the provision of a full suite of commercial and personal banking products and services, including personal, business, online and mobile banking, personal and business loans, treasury management, and wealth management services.

Featured Stories

