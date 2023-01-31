Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Updates Q1 Earnings Guidance

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued an update on its first quarter earnings guidance on Tuesday morning. The company provided earnings per share guidance of $0.76-0.78 for the period, compared to the consensus earnings per share estimate of $0.77. Pentair also updated its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.

Shares of NYSE:PNR opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93. Pentair has a twelve month low of $38.55 and a twelve month high of $64.98. The company’s 50 day moving average is $46.70 and its 200 day moving average is $45.43. The company has a market cap of $8.34 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Investors of record on Friday, January 20th will be issued a dividend of $0.22 per share. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a boost from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 27.41%.

PNR has been the topic of several analyst reports. Morgan Stanley increased their price target on Pentair from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the stock an underweight rating in a research report on Friday, January 6th. StockNews.com raised Pentair from a sell rating to a hold rating in a report on Monday. Royal Bank of Canada decreased their price target on Pentair from $50.00 to $47.00 and set a sector perform rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. Stifel Nicolaus upped their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the stock a buy rating in a research report on Friday, January 20th. Finally, Mizuho raised shares of Pentair from a neutral rating to a buy rating and lifted their target price for the company from $44.00 to $60.00 in a report on Friday, January 13th. One research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, Pentair has a consensus rating of Moderate Buy and an average target price of $54.80.

In other news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total transaction of $178,167.58. Following the completion of the sale, the director now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,270.26. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders own 0.89% of the company’s stock.

Several large investors have recently made changes to their positions in PNR. Ancora Advisors LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter worth $56,000. First Republic Investment Management Inc. purchased a new stake in Pentair during the 1st quarter valued at about $203,000. Lumature Wealth Partners LLC acquired a new stake in Pentair in the 1st quarter valued at about $213,000. Mackenzie Financial Corp lifted its stake in Pentair by 25.7% in the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 4,223 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $229,000 after purchasing an additional 863 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund grew its position in shares of Pentair by 4.3% in the third quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems Insurance Trust Fund now owns 5,894 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $239,000 after purchasing an additional 243 shares in the last quarter. 90.74% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

