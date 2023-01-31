Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Shares Up 5.4% Following Better-Than-Expected Earnings

Pentair plc (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating)’s stock price shot up 5.4% on Tuesday following a stronger than expected earnings report. The company traded as high as $54.84 and last traded at $53.42. 412,593 shares changed hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 73% from the average session volume of 1,521,015 shares. The stock had previously closed at $50.70.

The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.79 by $0.03. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. The firm had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $993.68 million. During the same period in the previous year, the firm earned $0.87 earnings per share. The company’s revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be paid a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.64%. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is presently 27.41%.

Several equities analysts have weighed in on PNR shares. Stifel Nicolaus increased their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, January 20th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. started coverage on Pentair in a research note on Wednesday, October 26th. They issued a “neutral” rating and a $42.00 price objective on the stock. The Goldman Sachs Group cut their target price on shares of Pentair to $55.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. StockNews.com raised shares of Pentair from a “sell” rating to a “hold” rating in a research report on Monday. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on shares of Pentair from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Friday, January 6th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have assigned a hold rating and seven have issued a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $54.80.

In other Pentair news, Director T Michael Glenn sold 3,947 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 1st. The stock was sold at an average price of $46.75, for a total value of $184,522.25. Following the sale, the director now owns 26,496 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,238,688. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink. 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the stock. Eisler Capital UK Ltd. purchased a new stake in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at $27,000. AdvisorNet Financial Inc raised its position in Pentair by 68.6% during the fourth quarter. AdvisorNet Financial Inc now owns 590 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 240 shares in the last quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. raised its position in Pentair by 162.0% during the third quarter. TCI Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 752 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $31,000 after purchasing an additional 465 shares in the last quarter. LS Investment Advisors LLC purchased a new position in shares of Pentair in the 2nd quarter worth about $41,000. Finally, Wipfli Financial Advisors LLC bought a new position in shares of Pentair during the 3rd quarter valued at about $45,000. 90.74% of the stock is owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

The stock has a fifty day moving average of $46.70 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.43. The company has a market capitalization of $8.85 billion, a PE ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. The company has a current ratio of 1.42, a quick ratio of 0.71 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93.

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

