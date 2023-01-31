Pentair (NYSE:PNR) Releases Earnings Results, Beats Estimates By $0.03 EPS

Pentair (NYSE:PNR – Get Rating) issued its earnings results on Tuesday. The industrial products company reported $0.82 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.79 by $0.03, Briefing.com reports. The company had revenue of $1 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $993.68 million. Pentair had a return on equity of 24.47% and a net margin of 13.02%. Pentair’s quarterly revenue was up 1.4% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same period last year, the business earned $0.87 EPS. Pentair updated its Q1 guidance to $0.76-0.78 EPS and its FY23 guidance to $3.50-3.70 EPS.

Pentair Trading Down 1.6 %

NYSE PNR opened at $50.70 on Tuesday. The business’s fifty day moving average is $46.70 and its 200-day moving average is $45.43. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.93, a current ratio of 1.42 and a quick ratio of 0.71. The stock has a market capitalization of $8.34 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 15.79, a PEG ratio of 1.68 and a beta of 1.07. Pentair has a one year low of $38.55 and a one year high of $64.98.

Get Pentair alerts:

Pentair Increases Dividend

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 3rd. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $0.22 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This is a positive change from Pentair’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.21. This represents a $0.88 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.74%. Pentair’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 27.41%.

Insider Activity at Pentair

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

In other Pentair news, Director Glynis Bryan sold 3,947 shares of Pentair stock in a transaction dated Thursday, December 15th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.14, for a total value of $178,167.58. Following the sale, the director now owns 27,609 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,246,270.26. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is accessible through this hyperlink . 0.89% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the stock. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. raised its holdings in shares of Pentair by 10.5% in the 1st quarter. Raymond James Financial Services Advisors Inc. now owns 16,329 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $885,000 after purchasing an additional 1,554 shares during the period. HighTower Advisors LLC increased its position in Pentair by 54.2% in the first quarter. HighTower Advisors LLC now owns 16,188 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $879,000 after buying an additional 5,692 shares during the last quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS raised its stake in shares of Pentair by 6.6% in the first quarter. Commonwealth of Pennsylvania Public School Empls Retrmt SYS now owns 22,141 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $1,200,000 after buying an additional 1,371 shares during the period. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its position in shares of Pentair by 0.3% during the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 126,084 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $7,146,000 after buying an additional 322 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Allianz Asset Management GmbH grew its stake in shares of Pentair by 17.3% during the 1st quarter. Allianz Asset Management GmbH now owns 14,212 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $770,000 after acquiring an additional 2,098 shares during the period. 90.74% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms have recently commented on PNR. TheStreet downgraded shares of Pentair from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Friday, October 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on Pentair from $55.00 to $56.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a report on Thursday, January 5th. Morgan Stanley raised their target price on Pentair from $39.00 to $41.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a report on Friday, January 6th. Citigroup lowered their price target on Pentair from $56.00 to $54.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus raised their price objective on Pentair from $57.00 to $63.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a research note on Friday, January 20th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $54.80.

About Pentair

(Get Rating)

Pentair plc engages in the provision of water solutions for residential, commercial, industrial, infrastructure, and agriculture applications. Its portfolio of solutions enables people, businesses, and industries to access clean, safe water, reduce water consumption, and recover and reuse it. The firm operates through the following business segments: Consumer Solutions and Industrial & Flow Technologies.

Featured Articles

Receive News & Ratings for Pentair Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Pentair and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.