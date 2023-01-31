Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL) Price Target Raised to C$47.00 at National Bankshares

Pembina Pipeline (TSE:PPL – Get Rating) (NYSE:PBA) had its target price hoisted by National Bankshares from C$46.00 to C$47.00 in a research report report published on Friday morning, BayStreet.CA reports. They currently have a sector perform rating on the stock.

Several other equities research analysts have also weighed in on the company. Scotiabank reduced their target price on Pembina Pipeline from C$55.00 to C$50.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Raymond James upped their price target on Pembina Pipeline from C$46.00 to C$47.00 and gave the stock a market perform rating in a report on Tuesday, December 13th. CSFB lowered Pembina Pipeline from an outperform rating to a neutral rating and cut their price target for the stock from C$52.00 to C$51.00 in a report on Friday, December 9th. Credit Suisse Group lowered Pembina Pipeline to a neutral rating and set a C$52.00 price target for the company. in a report on Friday, December 9th. Finally, Barclays set a C$52.00 price target on Pembina Pipeline and gave the stock an equal weight rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. Seven investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and six have given a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has an average rating of Hold and an average target price of C$51.20.

Pembina Pipeline Stock Down 0.4 %

PPL opened at C$47.20 on Friday. The business has a 50 day moving average price of C$46.88 and a 200 day moving average price of C$46.23. Pembina Pipeline has a twelve month low of C$39.64 and a twelve month high of C$53.58. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 69.08, a quick ratio of 0.50 and a current ratio of 0.69. The firm has a market cap of C$26.03 billion and a P/E ratio of 9.81.

Pembina Pipeline Dividend Announcement

Pembina Pipeline ( TSE:PPL Get Rating ) (NYSE:PBA) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The company reported C$1.65 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of C$0.64 by C$1.01. The company had revenue of C$2.78 billion during the quarter. Research analysts forecast that Pembina Pipeline will post 2.8800002 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a monthly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 15th. Investors of record on Friday, November 25th were paid a $0.218 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Thursday, November 24th. This represents a $2.62 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 5.54%. Pembina Pipeline’s payout ratio is 52.55%.

Insider Activity at Pembina Pipeline

In other Pembina Pipeline news, Senior Officer J. Scott Burrows sold 6,450 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, December 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of C$47.33, for a total value of C$305,253.99. Following the sale, the insider now directly owns 14,174 shares in the company, valued at C$670,801.56.

About Pembina Pipeline

Pembina Pipeline Corporation provides transportation and midstream services for the energy industry. It operates through three segments: Pipelines, Facilities, and Marketing & New Ventures. The Pipelines segment operates conventional, oil sands and heavy oil, and transmission assets with a transportation capacity of 3.1 millions of barrels of oil equivalent per day, ground storage of 11 millions of barrels, and rail terminalling capacity of approximately 105 thousands of barrels of oil equivalent per day serving markets and basins across North America.

Further Reading

