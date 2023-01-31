Pax Dollar Reaches 24 Hour Volume of $1.92 Million (USDP)

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0.1% lower against the US dollar during the 1 day period ending at 21:00 PM ET on January 30th. In the last seven days, Pax Dollar has traded 0.1% higher against the US dollar. Pax Dollar has a total market cap of $878.11 million and $1.92 million worth of Pax Dollar was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Pax Dollar token can now be bought for $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC on exchanges.
Here’s how similar cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:
- IOTA (MIOTA) traded down 5.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.22 or 0.00000982 BTC.
- The Transfer Token (TTT) traded 4.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.14 or 0.00000605 BTC.
- Creditcoin (CTC) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.60 or 0.00002630 BTC.
- Verasity (VRA) traded 7.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0063 or 0.00000028 BTC.
- Electroneum (ETN) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0026 or 0.00000012 BTC.
- Meter Governance (MTRG) traded 8.9% lower against the dollar and now trades at $2.62 or 0.00011476 BTC.
- SOLVE (SOLVE) traded down 5.4% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0346 or 0.00000151 BTC.
About Pax Dollar
USDP uses the hashing algorithm. Its launch date was September 10th, 2018. Pax Dollar’s total supply is 878,084,065 tokens. The official message board for Pax Dollar is medium.com/@paxosstandard. Pax Dollar’s official website is www.paxos.com/usdp. Pax Dollar’s official Twitter account is @paxosstandard and its Facebook page is accessible here.
Buying and Selling Pax Dollar
It is usually not currently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Pax Dollar directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to trade Pax Dollar should first buy Bitcoin or Ethereum using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Coinbase, Gemini or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Bitcoin or Ethereum to buy Pax Dollar using one of the exchanges listed above.
Receive News & Updates for Pax Dollar Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and updates for Pax Dollar and related cryptocurrencies with MarketBeat.com's FREE CryptoBeat newsletter.