PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Short Interest Update

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 26,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.
PARTS iD Stock Up 3.9 %
Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ID opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. PARTS iD has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.50.
PARTS iD Company Profile
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on PARTS iD (ID)
- Lucid Group’s Buyout Rumors Continue
- Is Zimmer Biomet a Buy Ahead of Earnings?
- Tesla’s Recovery Gains Momentum
- Is It Worth Toying Around With Hasbro’s Drop?
- These AI, Cloud Stocks are Down Significantly, Not For Long
Receive News & Ratings for PARTS iD Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for PARTS iD and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.