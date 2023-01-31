PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID) Short Interest Update

PARTS iD, Inc. (NYSEAMERICAN:ID – Get Rating) saw a large decrease in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 23,300 shares, a decrease of 10.7% from the December 31st total of 26,100 shares. Approximately 0.4% of the company’s shares are short sold. Based on an average daily volume of 17,400 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 1.3 days.

PARTS iD Stock Up 3.9 %

Shares of NYSEAMERICAN ID opened at $0.81 on Tuesday. PARTS iD has a 52-week low of $0.71 and a 52-week high of $2.50.

PARTS iD Company Profile

PARTS iD, Inc is a technology-driven digital commerce company focused on creating custom infrastructure and user experiences within niche markets. The company was founded on March 15, 2016 and is headquartered in Cranbury, NJ.

