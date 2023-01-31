Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG) Raises Dividend to GBX 19.20 Per Share

Paragon Banking Group PLC (LON:PAG – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Wednesday, December 6th, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Investors of record on Thursday, February 2nd will be given a dividend of GBX 19.20 ($0.24) per share on Friday, March 3rd. This represents a dividend yield of 4.13%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, February 2nd. This is an increase from Paragon Banking Group’s previous dividend of $9.40. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Shares of PAG opened at GBX 594.50 ($7.34) on Tuesday. The business’s 50-day moving average is GBX 539.99 and its two-hundred day moving average is GBX 501.61. The company has a market capitalization of £1.39 billion and a P/E ratio of 471.03. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 290.57, a quick ratio of 1.48 and a current ratio of 1.48. Paragon Banking Group has a fifty-two week low of GBX 364.60 ($4.50) and a fifty-two week high of GBX 601.25 ($7.43).

In related news, insider Richard Woodman sold 12,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.21), for a total value of £72,737.20 ($89,832.28). In related news, insider Richard Woodman sold 12,455 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Thursday, January 12th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 584 ($7.21), for a total value of £72,737.20 ($89,832.28). Also, insider Hugo Tudor sold 7,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of GBX 587 ($7.25), for a total transaction of £41,090 ($50,747.19).

Several equities research analysts have weighed in on the company. Royal Bank of Canada increased their price target on Paragon Banking Group from GBX 500 ($6.18) to GBX 575 ($7.10) and gave the stock a “sector perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Shore Capital reissued a “buy” rating on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday. Finally, Numis Securities reissued a “buy” rating and set a GBX 660 ($8.15) target price on shares of Paragon Banking Group in a research note on Friday.

Paragon Banking Group PLC provides financial services in the United Kingdom. It operates through three segments: Mortgage Lending, Commercial Lending, and Idem Capital. The Mortgages Lending segment offers buy-to-let, owner-occupied first and second charge lending, and related activities. The Commercial Lending segment provides SME lending, development finance, structured lending, and motor finance services.

