Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG) PT Raised to $144.00

Packaging Co. of America (NYSE:PKG – Get Rating) had its price target lifted by Truist Financial from $138.00 to $144.00 in a research note released on Friday morning, The Fly reports. They currently have a buy rating on the industrial products company’s stock.

Several other equities analysts have also recently weighed in on the company. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft cut their price objective on Packaging Co. of America from $104.00 to $99.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $124.00 to $125.00 and gave the company an equal weight rating in a report on Monday, January 9th. BMO Capital Markets cut their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $155.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, October 26th. StockNews.com cut Packaging Co. of America from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Saturday, January 21st. Finally, Citigroup upped their price target on Packaging Co. of America from $123.00 to $130.00 in a report on Wednesday, January 4th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, five have given a hold rating and one has assigned a buy rating to the stock. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and a consensus price target of $134.33.

Packaging Co. of America Price Performance

Shares of NYSE:PKG opened at $138.69 on Friday. Packaging Co. of America has a fifty-two week low of $110.56 and a fifty-two week high of $168.50. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.63, a current ratio of 3.02 and a quick ratio of 1.99. The stock has a market capitalization of $12.83 billion, a P/E ratio of 12.60, a P/E/G ratio of 3.08 and a beta of 0.86. The business has a 50-day moving average of $132.53 and a two-hundred day moving average of $130.27.

Packaging Co. of America Dividend Announcement

Packaging Co. of America ( NYSE:PKG Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, January 26th. The industrial products company reported $2.35 earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $2.24 by $0.11. Packaging Co. of America had a return on equity of 26.58% and a net margin of 12.12%. The business had revenue of $1.98 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.05 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $2.76 EPS. The firm’s revenue was down 3.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, equities research analysts predict that Packaging Co. of America will post 8.99 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Stockholders of record on Monday, December 19th were paid a $1.25 dividend. The ex-dividend date was Friday, December 16th. This represents a $5.00 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 3.61%. Packaging Co. of America’s dividend payout ratio is currently 45.41%.

Institutional Investors Weigh In On Packaging Co. of America

Several large investors have recently modified their holdings of PKG. Clear Street Markets LLC grew its stake in shares of Packaging Co. of America by 397.4% in the 2nd quarter. Clear Street Markets LLC now owns 194 shares of the industrial products company’s stock valued at $27,000 after purchasing an additional 155 shares during the period. Bogart Wealth LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 455.6% during the 2nd quarter. Bogart Wealth LLC now owns 200 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $28,000 after acquiring an additional 164 shares during the last quarter. Private Trust Co. NA bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 2nd quarter worth approximately $28,000. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC grew its position in Packaging Co. of America by 170.0% during the 3rd quarter. AllSquare Wealth Management LLC now owns 270 shares of the industrial products company’s stock worth $30,000 after acquiring an additional 170 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bay Harbor Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in Packaging Co. of America during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $31,000. 90.39% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

About Packaging Co. of America

Packaging Corporation of America engages in the production of container products. It operates through the following segments: Packaging, Paper, and Corporate and Other. The Packaging segment offers a variety of corrugated packaging products, such as conventional shipping containers. The Paper segment manufactures and sells a range of papers, including communication-based papers, and pressure sensitive papers.

