Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM) Sees Significant Increase in Short Interest

Oxford Industries, Inc. (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) was the target of a large increase in short interest during the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,390,000 shares, an increase of 19.8% from the December 31st total of 1,160,000 shares. Approximately 9.1% of the company’s stock are sold short. Based on an average trading volume of 169,300 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is currently 8.2 days.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

A number of analysts recently issued reports on OXM shares. CL King upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $137.00 to $140.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Citigroup upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $105.00 to $110.00 in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. KeyCorp upped their target price on Oxford Industries from $125.00 to $130.00 and gave the company an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday. StockNews.com raised Oxford Industries from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Finally, Telsey Advisory Group increased their price objective on Oxford Industries from $115.00 to $125.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have assigned a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, Oxford Industries currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $127.67.

Insider Activity

In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. In other news, EVP Scott Grassmyer sold 2,782 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, January 11th. The stock was sold at an average price of $105.96, for a total value of $294,780.72. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now owns 29,379 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,112,998.84. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at this hyperlink. Also, Director Dennis M. Love sold 550 shares of the stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, December 28th. The shares were sold at an average price of $94.01, for a total value of $51,705.50. Following the completion of the transaction, the director now owns 17,992 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,691,427.92. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. In the last 90 days, insiders have sold 3,855 shares of company stock worth $397,060. 5.90% of the stock is currently owned by insiders.

Institutional Trading of Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries Stock Performance

Hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. C M Bidwell & Associates Ltd. acquired a new stake in shares of Oxford Industries in the 2nd quarter valued at approximately $34,000. UBS Group AG increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 51.4% in the 3rd quarter. UBS Group AG now owns 501 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $45,000 after purchasing an additional 170 shares in the last quarter. Focused Wealth Management Inc purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $67,000. Cullen Frost Bankers Inc. purchased a new position in Oxford Industries in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $90,000. Finally, Lazard Asset Management LLC increased its stake in Oxford Industries by 60.5% in the 1st quarter. Lazard Asset Management LLC now owns 1,112 shares of the textile maker’s stock valued at $100,000 after purchasing an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 92.94% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Oxford Industries stock traded down $1.55 during mid-day trading on Monday, reaching $115.68. 106,279 shares of the company were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 142,594. Oxford Industries has a twelve month low of $76.21 and a twelve month high of $119.50. The firm’s 50-day simple moving average is $104.61 and its two-hundred day simple moving average is $100.26. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.24, a quick ratio of 0.55 and a current ratio of 1.30. The firm has a market cap of $1.82 billion, a PE ratio of 11.98 and a beta of 1.51.

Oxford Industries (NYSE:OXM – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, December 7th. The textile maker reported $1.46 EPS for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $1.20 by $0.26. The business had revenue of $313.03 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $303.38 million. Oxford Industries had a return on equity of 32.35% and a net margin of 11.97%. Equities analysts predict that Oxford Industries will post 10.74 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Oxford Industries Announces Dividend

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 27th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 13th were issued a $0.55 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, January 12th. This represents a $2.20 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 1.90%. Oxford Industries’s dividend payout ratio is currently 22.77%.

About Oxford Industries

Oxford Industries, Inc engages in the design, sourcing, marketing, and distribution of apparel products. Its brands include Tommy Bahama, Lilly Pulitzer, Southern Tide, and licensed brands of tailored clothing and golf apparel. The company was founded by John Hicks Lanier and Sartain Lanier in 1942 and is headquartered in Atlanta, GA.

Featured Stories

