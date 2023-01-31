Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) will be releasing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Otis Worldwide to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.

Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %

Shares of OTIS stock opened at $80.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $86.37.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.

Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide

Otis Worldwide Company Profile

Several institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of OTIS. Prelude Capital Management LLC acquired a new stake in Otis Worldwide during the second quarter worth about $202,000. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. lifted its position in Otis Worldwide by 10.5% during the first quarter. Laurel Wealth Advisors Inc. now owns 2,635 shares of the company’s stock worth $203,000 after buying an additional 251 shares in the last quarter. Forum Financial Management LP grew its holdings in shares of Otis Worldwide by 18.7% in the first quarter. Forum Financial Management LP now owns 2,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $222,000 after purchasing an additional 455 shares during the period. Ancora Advisors LLC raised its position in shares of Otis Worldwide by 11.2% during the 1st quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 3,461 shares of the company’s stock valued at $237,000 after buying an additional 349 shares during the period. Finally, Atria Wealth Solutions Inc. acquired a new stake in shares of Otis Worldwide during the first quarter valued at about $240,000. Institutional investors own 83.95% of the company’s stock.

Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.

