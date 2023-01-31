Otis Worldwide (OTIS) Set to Announce Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

Otis Worldwide (NYSE:OTIS – Get Rating) will be releasing its quarterly earnings data before the market opens on Wednesday, February 1st. Analysts expect Otis Worldwide to post earnings of $0.73 per share for the quarter. Persons interested in listening to the company’s earnings conference call can do so using this link.
Otis Worldwide Stock Down 0.3 %
Shares of OTIS stock opened at $80.96 on Tuesday. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $79.75 and a two-hundred day moving average price of $74.93. The company has a market capitalization of $33.73 billion, a PE ratio of 27.82 and a beta of 0.96. Otis Worldwide has a 12-month low of $62.49 and a 12-month high of $86.37.
Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades
OTIS has been the subject of several research analyst reports. Argus downgraded Otis Worldwide from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Monday, November 7th. Wells Fargo & Company boosted their target price on shares of Otis Worldwide from $71.00 to $76.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Thursday, January 19th. Morgan Stanley initiated coverage on Otis Worldwide in a research note on Friday, January 6th. They issued an “equal weight” rating and a $84.00 price objective on the stock. Barclays downgraded shares of Otis Worldwide from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and set a $80.00 price objective for the company. in a report on Thursday, December 1st. Finally, Credit Suisse Group lifted their price target on Otis Worldwide from $73.00 to $76.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and three have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $78.80.
Institutional Trading of Otis Worldwide
Otis Worldwide Company Profile
Otis Worldwide Corporation manufactures, installs, and services elevators and escalators in the United States, China, and internationally. The company operates in two segments, New Equipment and Service. The New Equipment segment designs, manufactures, sells, and installs a range of passenger and freight elevators, as well as escalators and moving walkways for residential and commercial buildings, and infrastructure projects.
See Also
- Get a free copy of the StockNews.com research report on Otis Worldwide (OTIS)
- Why Gold Can Be A Glistening Addition To Your Portfolio Right Now
- SoFi Technologies Smashes Earnings but Beware the Fed Decision
- Buying The Dip In Colgate-Palmolive
- Mullen Automotive On Hiring Spree, What Could That Mean?
- InterDigital Raises Its Earnings Guidance
Receive News & Ratings for Otis Worldwide Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Otis Worldwide and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.