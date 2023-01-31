OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS) Price Target Raised to $56.00 at Truist Financial

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) had its price objective raised by analysts at Truist Financial from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report issued to clients and investors on Tuesday, The Fly reports. Truist Financial’s price target indicates a potential upside of 24.78% from the stock’s current price.

Other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Piper Sandler dropped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities dropped their price target on OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Needham & Company LLC lowered their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. TheStreet raised OrthoPediatrics from a “d+” rating to a “c” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 1st. Finally, Stifel Nicolaus lowered their target price on OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Buy” and an average price target of $55.00.

Get OrthoPediatrics alerts:

OrthoPediatrics Stock Performance

Shares of KIDS opened at $44.88 on Tuesday. The firm has a fifty day moving average of $41.99 and a 200-day moving average of $45.39. OrthoPediatrics has a 1 year low of $35.67 and a 1 year high of $60.75. The company has a market cap of $1.03 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.11 and a beta of 0.80.

Insider Transactions at OrthoPediatrics

OrthoPediatrics ( NASDAQ:KIDS Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of ($0.19) by $0.14. OrthoPediatrics had a negative return on equity of 5.60% and a net margin of 7.90%. The firm had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.44 million. Analysts predict that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.69 EPS for the current year.

In other news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,771 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The stock was sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total value of $79,695.00. Following the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,125 shares in the company, valued at approximately $3,290,625. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Insiders have sold 2,080 shares of company stock worth $93,769 in the last three months. Insiders own 29.50% of the company’s stock.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Hedge funds and other institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth about $26,000. MCF Advisors LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth about $33,000. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the third quarter worth about $34,000. Lazard Asset Management LLC bought a new position in OrthoPediatrics during the first quarter worth about $65,000. Finally, Amalgamated Bank acquired a new stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 1st quarter valued at about $122,000. 97.02% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

OrthoPediatrics Company Profile

(Get Rating)

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

See Also

Receive News & Ratings for OrthoPediatrics Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for OrthoPediatrics and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.