OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS) Short Interest Down 11.0% in January

OrthoPediatrics Corp. (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) was the recipient of a significant decline in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 1,380,000 shares, a decline of 11.0% from the December 31st total of 1,550,000 shares. Approximately 9.0% of the shares of the company are sold short. Based on an average daily volume of 135,700 shares, the days-to-cover ratio is presently 10.2 days.

In other OrthoPediatrics news, EVP Gregory A. Odle sold 1,771 shares of OrthoPediatrics stock in a transaction on Friday, January 13th. The shares were sold at an average price of $45.00, for a total transaction of $79,695.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the executive vice president now directly owns 73,125 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,290,625. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available at the SEC website. Insiders sold a total of 2,080 shares of company stock valued at $93,769 over the last ninety days. 29.50% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Institutional investors and hedge funds have recently bought and sold shares of the company. New York State Common Retirement Fund increased its position in OrthoPediatrics by 6.7% during the 4th quarter. New York State Common Retirement Fund now owns 468,116 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,598,000 after purchasing an additional 29,205 shares in the last quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp grew its stake in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 11.2% during the third quarter. Bank of New York Mellon Corp now owns 54,225 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,501,000 after buying an additional 5,475 shares during the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 50.3% during the third quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 6,202 shares of the company’s stock worth $286,000 after buying an additional 2,076 shares in the last quarter. Almanack Investment Partners LLC. bought a new position in shares of OrthoPediatrics in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. Finally, BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC boosted its holdings in shares of OrthoPediatrics by 53.7% during the 3rd quarter. BNP Paribas Arbitrage SNC now owns 6,804 shares of the company’s stock valued at $314,000 after acquiring an additional 2,378 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 97.02% of the company’s stock.

KIDS has been the subject of a number of research analyst reports. Stifel Nicolaus reduced their price objective on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $52.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, January 10th. Piper Sandler reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $58.00 to $52.00 in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. JMP Securities reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $70.00 to $60.00 and set a “market outperform” rating for the company in a research report on Wednesday, November 2nd. Truist Financial boosted their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $47.00 to $56.00 in a research report on Tuesday. Finally, Needham & Company LLC reduced their target price on shares of OrthoPediatrics from $59.00 to $50.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research report on Tuesday, November 1st. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a buy rating, Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Buy” and an average target price of $55.00.

KIDS traded up $2.25 on Tuesday, hitting $47.13. 159,674 shares of the stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 139,844. OrthoPediatrics has a 12 month low of $35.67 and a 12 month high of $60.75. The business has a 50-day moving average of $41.99 and a two-hundred day moving average of $45.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $1.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 118.11 and a beta of 0.80.

OrthoPediatrics (NASDAQ:KIDS – Get Rating) last posted its quarterly earnings data on Monday, October 31st. The company reported ($0.05) earnings per share for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of ($0.19) by $0.14. OrthoPediatrics had a net margin of 7.90% and a negative return on equity of 5.60%. The business had revenue of $34.95 million during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $36.44 million. Equities research analysts expect that OrthoPediatrics will post -0.69 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

OrthoPediatrics Corp., a medical device company, designs, develops, and markets anatomically appropriate implants and devices for the treatment of children with orthopedic conditions in the United States and internationally. The company offers trauma and deformity correction products; scoliosis procedures for the treatment of spinal deformity; and sports medicine and other products.

