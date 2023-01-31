Orchid (OXT) Market Cap Achieves $65.27 Million

Orchid (OXT) traded down 0.9% against the dollar during the 1 day period ending at 20:00 PM E.T. on January 30th. Orchid has a total market capitalization of $65.27 million and $13.13 million worth of Orchid was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. During the last seven days, Orchid has traded up 2.7% against the dollar. One Orchid token can currently be purchased for $0.0945 or 0.00000414 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how other cryptocurrencies have performed during the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 7.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.29 or 0.00010017 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 10.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.69 or 0.00046810 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded 0.1% higher against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030386 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded 1.3% higher against the dollar and now trades at $4.36 or 0.00019118 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded 0.2% higher against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004375 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 11.6% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0402 or 0.00000176 BTC.

NXM (NXM) traded 4.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $49.32 or 0.00216034 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded down 7.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0251 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 7.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000741 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002851 BTC.

Orchid Profile

Orchid (OXT) is a token. Its launch date was December 3rd, 2019. Orchid’s total supply is 1,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 690,690,084 tokens. The Reddit community for Orchid is https://reddit.com/r/orchid and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for Orchid is www.orchid.com. Orchid’s official message board is blog.orchid.com. Orchid’s official Twitter account is @orchidprotocol.

Buying and Selling Orchid

According to CryptoCompare, “Orchid (OXT) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. Orchid has a current supply of 1,000,000,000 with 690,690,083.7746798 in circulation. The last known price of Orchid is 0.09629118 USD and is down -4.37 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 81 active market(s) with $24,296,706.68 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://www.orchid.com/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as Orchid directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire Orchid should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase Orchid using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

