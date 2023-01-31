Orbler Hits Self Reported Market Capitalization of $1.10 Billion (ORBR)

Orbler (ORBR) traded up 0.4% against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 8:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. Orbler has a total market capitalization of $1.10 billion and $1.53 million worth of Orbler was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. One Orbler token can currently be bought for $5.40 or 0.00023603 BTC on popular cryptocurrency exchanges. Over the last seven days, Orbler has traded down 25.4% against the US dollar.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Orbler Token Profile

Orbler was first traded on October 3rd, 2021. Orbler’s total supply is 2,000,000,000 tokens and its circulating supply is 203,333,333 tokens. The official website for Orbler is orbler.io. Orbler’s official Twitter account is @orbler1 and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Orbler is medium.com/@orbler.

Buying and Selling Orbler

According to CryptoCompare, “ORBLER is a real-time defense game that people all around the world can enjoy.ORBR was created to organize the critical functions of the game into the DAO, which can function as a true meaning of governance token.”

