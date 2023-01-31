OLD National Bancorp IN Raises Stock Position in Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Merck & Co., Inc. (NYSE:MRK – Get Rating) by 17.6% during the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 152,093 shares of the company’s stock after purchasing an additional 22,722 shares during the quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Merck & Co., Inc. were worth $13,098,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently modified their holdings of MRK. Cortland Associates Inc. MO lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.5% during the 3rd quarter. Cortland Associates Inc. MO now owns 6,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $580,000 after acquiring an additional 101 shares in the last quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.8% during the 3rd quarter. Janney Capital Management LLC now owns 14,239 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,226,000 after acquiring an additional 109 shares in the last quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 1.3% during the 2nd quarter. Stiles Financial Services Inc now owns 8,436 shares of the company’s stock worth $769,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 0.5% during the 3rd quarter. Mystic Asset Management Inc. now owns 20,492 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,764,000 after acquiring an additional 110 shares in the last quarter. Finally, David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. lifted its stake in Merck & Co., Inc. by 2.3% during the 2nd quarter. David R. Rahn & Associates Inc. now owns 5,156 shares of the company’s stock worth $470,000 after acquiring an additional 115 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 72.89% of the company’s stock.

Several equities analysts recently issued reports on MRK shares. Morgan Stanley increased their target price on Merck & Co., Inc. from $91.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Friday, October 28th. Truist Financial upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $103.00 to $106.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a report on Friday, October 28th. StockNews.com started coverage on Merck & Co., Inc. in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating on the stock. SVB Leerink upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $112.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, January 23rd. Finally, Barclays upped their price target on Merck & Co., Inc. from $110.00 to $128.00 in a report on Tuesday, December 20th. Four equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, thirteen have assigned a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $114.94.

NYSE MRK traded up $0.24 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $106.33. The stock had a trading volume of 952,162 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,287,979. Merck & Co., Inc. has a 52-week low of $72.88 and a 52-week high of $115.49. The company has a market cap of $269.59 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.65, a P/E/G ratio of 1.33 and a beta of 0.39. The company has a 50 day simple moving average of $109.99 and a 200 day simple moving average of $98.04. The company has a quick ratio of 1.22, a current ratio of 1.46 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.64.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Monday, April 10th. Shareholders of record on Wednesday, March 15th will be given a dividend of $0.73 per share. This represents a $2.92 annualized dividend and a yield of 2.75%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, March 14th. Merck & Co., Inc.’s payout ratio is 48.59%.

In other Merck & Co., Inc. news, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total transaction of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,312,555. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is accessible through this link. In other news, CEO Robert M. Davis sold 167,613 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Wednesday, November 9th. The stock was sold at an average price of $102.44, for a total value of $17,170,275.72. Following the completion of the sale, the chief executive officer now owns 247,593 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $25,363,426.92. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Also, insider Sanat Chattopadhyay sold 83,994 shares of Merck & Co., Inc. stock in a transaction on Monday, January 9th. The shares were sold at an average price of $112.29, for a total value of $9,431,686.26. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now directly owns 29,500 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $3,312,555. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last 90 days, insiders sold 568,963 shares of company stock valued at $58,033,827. Corporate insiders own 0.29% of the company’s stock.

Merck & Co, Inc engages in the provision of health solutions through its prescription medicines, vaccines, biologic therapies, animal health, and consumer care products. It operates through the following segments: Pharmaceutical, Animal Health, and Other. The Pharmaceutical segment includes human health pharmaceutical and vaccine products.

