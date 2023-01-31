OLD National Bancorp IN Lowers Stake in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY)

OLD National Bancorp IN lowered its holdings in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust (NYSEARCA:MDY – Get Rating) by 1.6% in the third quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The fund owned 21,215 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock after selling 345 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.05% of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust worth $8,521,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in MDY. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC raised its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carlton Hofferkamp & Jenks Wealth Management LLC now owns 6,546 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $2,760,000 after buying an additional 24 shares during the last quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.0% during the third quarter. International Assets Investment Management LLC now owns 2,578 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $1,036,000 after purchasing an additional 25 shares in the last quarter. Gries Financial LLC lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 0.3% during the second quarter. Gries Financial LLC now owns 10,167 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $4,204,000 after purchasing an additional 26 shares in the last quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors lifted its position in shares of SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 1.9% during the third quarter. Bay Colony Advisory Group Inc d b a Bay Colony Advisors now owns 1,440 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock worth $578,000 after purchasing an additional 27 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Ancora Advisors LLC raised its holdings in SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust by 4.6% in the first quarter. Ancora Advisors LLC now owns 640 shares of the exchange traded fund’s stock valued at $305,000 after acquiring an additional 28 shares in the last quarter.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Trading Up 0.4 %

MDY traded up $1.95 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $474.32. The company had a trading volume of 50,425 shares, compared to its average volume of 554,036. SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust has a 1-year low of $398.11 and a 1-year high of $506.70. The business has a 50-day moving average of $456.60 and a 200-day moving average of $446.21.

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF Trust Company Profile

SPDR S&P MidCap 400 ETF is an exchange traded fund. SPDR MidCap 400 Trust focuses to correspond to the price and yield performance of the S&P MidCap 400 Index. The S&P MidCap 400 covers over 7% of the United States equities market, and is part of a series of S&P the United States indices. The index also includes companies, which should have four consecutive quarters of positive as-reported earnings, excluding discontinued operations and extraordinary items.

