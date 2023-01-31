OLD National Bancorp IN Has $9.98 Million Stock Position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR)

OLD National Bancorp IN boosted its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (NYSEARCA:IWR – Get Rating) by 8.8% during the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission. The firm owned 160,523 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 13,005 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF were worth $9,977,000 as of its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission.

Several other hedge funds also recently bought and sold shares of the company. Wells Fargo & Company MN increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.7% in the 2nd quarter. Wells Fargo & Company MN now owns 39,821,710 shares of the company’s stock worth $2,574,870,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062,414 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.4% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 19,000,953 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,180,916,000 after purchasing an additional 268,348 shares during the last quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 2.5% in the 3rd quarter. Jones Financial Companies Lllp now owns 18,374,673 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,141,986,000 after purchasing an additional 450,131 shares during the last quarter. Northern Trust Corp increased its position in iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.8% in the 2nd quarter. Northern Trust Corp now owns 9,177,422 shares of the company’s stock worth $593,412,000 after purchasing an additional 159,276 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Baird Financial Group Inc. increased its holdings in shares of iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF by 1.5% during the 2nd quarter. Baird Financial Group Inc. now owns 7,017,552 shares of the company’s stock valued at $453,755,000 after acquiring an additional 103,930 shares during the last quarter.

Shares of NYSEARCA IWR traded up $0.22 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $71.92. 126,205 shares of the company traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,319,920. The company’s fifty day moving average is $69.51 and its two-hundred day moving average is $68.54. iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF has a fifty-two week low of $60.73 and a fifty-two week high of $80.00.

iShares Russell Mid-Cap ETF (the Fund), formerly iShares Russell Midcap Index Fund, is an exchange-traded fund (ETF). The Fund seeks investment results that correspond generally to the price and yield performance of the Russell Midcap Index (the Index). The Index measures the performance of the mid-capitalization sector of the United States equity market.

