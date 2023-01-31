OLD National Bancorp IN Has $220.39 Million Position in Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY)

OLD National Bancorp IN reduced its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and Company (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) by 0.7% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The fund owned 681,592 shares of the company’s stock after selling 4,525 shares during the period. Eli Lilly and makes up 7.6% of OLD National Bancorp IN’s investment portfolio, making the stock its biggest position. OLD National Bancorp IN owned about 0.07% of Eli Lilly and worth $220,392,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

A number of other hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in LLY. Benjamin Edwards Inc. increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.7% during the third quarter. Benjamin Edwards Inc. now owns 3,836 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,240,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC increased its stake in shares of Eli Lilly and by 0.6% during the third quarter. Moloney Securities Asset Management LLC now owns 5,000 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,617,000 after buying an additional 28 shares during the period. Auxano Advisors LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 2.1% in the third quarter. Auxano Advisors LLC now owns 1,385 shares of the company’s stock valued at $448,000 after purchasing an additional 28 shares during the last quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 0.4% in the third quarter. Avidian Wealth Solutions LLC now owns 7,354 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,378,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc increased its stake in Eli Lilly and by 4.3% in the third quarter. Advanced Asset Management Advisors Inc now owns 723 shares of the company’s stock valued at $234,000 after purchasing an additional 30 shares during the last quarter. 82.13% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

Several brokerages have commented on LLY. Truist Financial increased their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $400.00 to $421.00 in a research note on Tuesday, November 15th. Morgan Stanley dropped their price target on shares of Eli Lilly and from $446.00 to $440.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research note on Wednesday, December 14th. Guggenheim increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $399.00 to $401.00 and gave the company a “buy” rating in a report on Wednesday, December 7th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $380.00 to $400.00 in a report on Wednesday, December 14th. Finally, Cowen increased their price objective on Eli Lilly and from $390.00 to $430.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a report on Monday, December 5th. Two analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and twelve have given a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, Eli Lilly and presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $384.11.

Insider Buying and Selling at Eli Lilly and

Eli Lilly and Price Performance

In other Eli Lilly and news, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The stock was sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 103,222,395 shares in the company, valued at approximately $37,549,210,629.15. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link . In other news, major shareholder Acquisition Corp Kearny acquired 29,992,668 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of $12.50 per share, with a total value of $374,908,350.00. Following the purchase, the insider now directly owns 100 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $1,250. The acquisition was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through this link . Also, major shareholder Lilly Endowment Inc sold 1,336 shares of Eli Lilly and stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 4th. The shares were sold at an average price of $363.77, for a total value of $485,996.72. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 103,222,395 shares in the company, valued at $37,549,210,629.15. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders sold 120,141 shares of company stock worth $44,151,279 in the last 90 days. 0.12% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

Shares of LLY stock traded down $0.29 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, reaching $340.21. The stock had a trading volume of 294,210 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,430,446. Eli Lilly and Company has a 12-month low of $231.87 and a 12-month high of $384.44. The company has a market cap of $323.26 billion, a P/E ratio of 51.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.09 and a beta of 0.36. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $361.09 and a 200 day simple moving average of $338.90. The company has a current ratio of 1.13, a quick ratio of 0.88 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.39.

Eli Lilly and (NYSE:LLY – Get Rating) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The company reported $1.98 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.97 by $0.01. The business had revenue of $6.94 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $6.91 billion. Eli Lilly and had a return on equity of 80.80% and a net margin of 20.63%. On average, sell-side analysts anticipate that Eli Lilly and Company will post 7.73 earnings per share for the current year.

Eli Lilly and Increases Dividend

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 10th. Investors of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $1.13 per share. This represents a $4.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.33%. The ex-dividend date is Tuesday, February 14th. This is a boost from Eli Lilly and’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.98. Eli Lilly and’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is currently 58.86%.

Eli Lilly and Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Eli Lilly & Co engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and sale of pharmaceutical products. The firm’s products consist of Diabetes, Oncology, Immunology, Neuroscience, and Other therapies. The Diabetes products include Baqsimi, Basaglar, Humalog, Humulin, Jardiance, Lyumjev, Trajenta, and Trulicity.

Read More

