OLD National Bancorp IN Has $19.56 Million Stock Holdings in Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB)

OLD National Bancorp IN raised its stake in shares of Albemarle Co. (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) by 1.7% during the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 73,956 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock after purchasing an additional 1,206 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN owned 0.06% of Albemarle worth $19,557,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds also recently modified their holdings of the company. Wellington Management Group LLP increased its position in Albemarle by 33.6% in the first quarter. Wellington Management Group LLP now owns 865,408 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock worth $191,386,000 after purchasing an additional 217,538 shares during the period. Invesco Ltd. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 14.3% in the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 1,247,801 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $275,952,000 after acquiring an additional 155,848 shares in the last quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 109.6% in the 3rd quarter. Prudential Financial Inc. now owns 251,479 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $66,714,000 after acquiring an additional 131,474 shares in the last quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. lifted its stake in Albemarle by 48.3% in the 2nd quarter. Himension Capital Singapore PTE. LTD. now owns 383,348 shares of the specialty chemicals company’s stock valued at $80,112,000 after acquiring an additional 124,833 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Great West Life Assurance Co. Can bought a new stake in Albemarle in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $28,321,000. 82.24% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

Insider Activity

In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. In related news, insider Eric Norris sold 2,390 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The stock was sold at an average price of $307.80, for a total transaction of $735,642.00. Following the completion of the sale, the insider now owns 15,564 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $4,790,599.20. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. Also, CFO Scott Tozier sold 1,719 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, January 6th. The stock was sold at an average price of $220.00, for a total value of $378,180.00. Following the sale, the chief financial officer now directly owns 63,384 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $13,944,480. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 15,431 shares of company stock valued at $4,667,927. Company insiders own 0.25% of the company’s stock.

Albemarle Price Performance

ALB traded up $2.28 on Tuesday, reaching $274.26. The stock had a trading volume of 244,380 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,445,914. Albemarle Co. has a fifty-two week low of $169.93 and a fifty-two week high of $334.55. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $247.86 and a 200-day moving average of $261.61. The company has a current ratio of 1.73, a quick ratio of 1.08 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45. The company has a market capitalization of $32.13 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.62, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 0.63 and a beta of 1.45.

Albemarle (NYSE:ALB – Get Rating) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, November 2nd. The specialty chemicals company reported $7.50 earnings per share for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $6.84 by $0.66. The company had revenue of $2.09 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $2.21 billion. Albemarle had a return on equity of 26.84% and a net margin of 27.77%. The business’s quarterly revenue was up 151.9% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm posted $1.05 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that Albemarle Co. will post 21.8 EPS for the current year.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

ALB has been the topic of several research reports. Oppenheimer boosted their target price on Albemarle from $461.00 to $497.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Vertical Research raised Albemarle from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and set a $275.00 price target on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 4th. Royal Bank of Canada boosted their price target on Albemarle from $340.00 to $362.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Scotiabank reaffirmed a “sector perform” rating on shares of Albemarle in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Mizuho boosted their target price on Albemarle from $300.00 to $325.00 and gave the stock a “neutral” rating in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Two investment analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, eight have assigned a hold rating and nine have issued a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, Albemarle currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $299.37.

Albemarle Company Profile

Albemarle Corp. engages in the development, manufacture, and marketing of chemicals for consumer electronics, petroleum refining, utilities, packaging, construction, transportation, pharmaceuticals, crop production, food-safety, and custom chemistry services. It operates through the following segments: Lithium, Bromine, Catalysts, and All Other.

