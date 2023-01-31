OLD National Bancorp IN Has $11.43 Million Stock Position in Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO)

OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its holdings in shares of Cisco Systems, Inc. (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) by 13.3% in the third quarter, Holdings Channel.com reports. The institutional investor owned 285,662 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock after acquiring an additional 33,557 shares during the period. OLD National Bancorp IN’s holdings in Cisco Systems were worth $11,427,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors have also bought and sold shares of the company. Gilbert & Cook Inc. raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.3% in the 3rd quarter. Gilbert & Cook Inc. now owns 18,679 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $833,000 after purchasing an additional 231 shares during the period. Spinnaker Trust raised its position in Cisco Systems by 0.3% in the 3rd quarter. Spinnaker Trust now owns 91,276 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $3,651,000 after purchasing an additional 233 shares during the period. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC raised its position in Cisco Systems by 1.4% in the 2nd quarter. Outlook Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 17,253 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $735,000 after purchasing an additional 235 shares during the period. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 1.9% in the 3rd quarter. SignalPoint Asset Management LLC now owns 12,685 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $507,000 after acquiring an additional 235 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Slow Capital Inc. grew its stake in Cisco Systems by 0.7% in the 3rd quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 35,970 shares of the network equipment provider’s stock worth $1,439,000 after acquiring an additional 237 shares in the last quarter. Institutional investors own 71.10% of the company’s stock.

In other Cisco Systems news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction on Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the completion of the transaction, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $2,684,400.20. The transaction was disclosed in a filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, SVP Prat Bhatt sold 9,752 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total value of $466,145.60. Following the sale, the senior vice president now owns 56,159 shares in the company, valued at $2,684,400.20. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Jeffery S. Sharritts sold 14,830 shares of Cisco Systems stock in a transaction dated Monday, November 21st. The shares were sold at an average price of $47.80, for a total transaction of $708,874.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now owns 277,751 shares in the company, valued at approximately $13,276,497.80. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Over the last quarter, insiders sold 243,098 shares of company stock valued at $11,939,277. Corporate insiders own 0.02% of the company’s stock.

CSCO has been the topic of a number of research analyst reports. Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $54.00 to $52.00 and set a “hold” rating on the stock in a research note on Friday, November 18th. Morgan Stanley upped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $48.00 to $52.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, December 13th. Bank of America restated a “buy” rating and issued a $52.00 target price on shares of Cisco Systems in a research note on Wednesday, November 16th. Rosenblatt Securities dropped their target price on shares of Cisco Systems from $53.00 to $51.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Credit Suisse Group increased their price objective on shares of Cisco Systems from $65.00 to $67.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, ten have given a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $53.95.

Shares of Cisco Systems stock traded down $0.09 during trading on Tuesday, hitting $48.13. 1,073,826 shares of the company’s stock were exchanged, compared to its average volume of 15,580,906. Cisco Systems, Inc. has a 52-week low of $38.60 and a 52-week high of $57.69. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.19, a quick ratio of 1.34 and a current ratio of 1.45. The business has a 50-day simple moving average of $48.19 and a 200-day simple moving average of $45.53. The stock has a market capitalization of $197.76 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 17.41, a PEG ratio of 2.36 and a beta of 0.99.

Cisco Systems (NASDAQ:CSCO – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, November 16th. The network equipment provider reported $0.77 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.73 by $0.04. Cisco Systems had a net margin of 22.00% and a return on equity of 31.68%. The company had revenue of $13.63 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $13.29 billion. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company earned $0.73 earnings per share. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 5.7% on a year-over-year basis. On average, research analysts forecast that Cisco Systems, Inc. will post 3.16 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, January 25th. Shareholders of record on Thursday, January 5th were issued a $0.38 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, January 4th. This represents a $1.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 3.16%. Cisco Systems’s payout ratio is 54.87%.

Cisco Systems, Inc engages in the design, manufacture, and sale of Internet Protocol-based networking products and services related to the communications and information technology industry. The firm operates through the following geographical segments: the Americas, EMEA, and APJC. Its products include the following categories: Switches, Routers, Wireless, Network Management Interfaces and Modules, Optical Networking, Access Points, Outdoor and Industrial Access Points, Next-Generation Firewalls, Advanced Malware Protection, VPN Security Clients, Email, and Web Security.

