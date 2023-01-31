Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT) Declares Dividend of GBX 1.31

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc (LON:ORIT – Get Rating) declared a dividend on Tuesday, January 31st, Upcoming.Co.Uk reports. Stockholders of record on Thursday, February 9th will be paid a dividend of GBX 1.31 ($0.02) per share on Friday, February 24th. This represents a dividend yield of 1.28%. The ex-dividend date is Thursday, February 9th. The official announcement can be viewed at this link.

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust Price Performance

ORIT opened at GBX 102.60 ($1.27) on Tuesday. The business has a fifty day simple moving average of GBX 99.47 and a 200 day simple moving average of GBX 105.60. Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust has a 1 year low of GBX 89.86 ($1.11) and a 1 year high of GBX 118.20 ($1.46). The company has a market capitalization of £579.62 million and a PE ratio of 568.89.

Insider Activity

In other Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust news, insider Philip Austin purchased 14,777 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, December 30th. The shares were acquired at an average cost of GBX 101 ($1.25) per share, with a total value of £14,924.77 ($18,432.47).

About Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust

Octopus Renewables Infrastructure Trust plc operates as a closed end investment company in Europe and Australia. The company also focuses on building and operating a diversified portfolio of renewable energy assets. As of December 31, 2021, it owned a portfolio of 31 renewable energy assets covering the operational capacity of 290 MW.

Featured Articles

