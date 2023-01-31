Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII) Short Interest Up 16.4% in January

Oceaneering International, Inc. (NYSE:OII – Get Rating) was the recipient of a large increase in short interest in the month of January. As of January 15th, there was short interest totalling 3,760,000 shares, an increase of 16.4% from the December 31st total of 3,230,000 shares. Based on an average daily volume of 1,230,000 shares, the short-interest ratio is currently 3.1 days. Approximately 3.8% of the shares of the company are short sold.

Oceaneering International Price Performance

Shares of NYSE OII traded down $0.19 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $20.74. 859,963 shares of the stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 1,221,145. The company has a market cap of $2.08 billion, a PE ratio of -57.61 and a beta of 2.79. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.47, a current ratio of 2.37 and a quick ratio of 2.04. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $16.72 and a two-hundred day simple moving average of $12.54. Oceaneering International has a twelve month low of $7.25 and a twelve month high of $21.21.

Analyst Ratings Changes

A number of equities analysts have recently issued reports on OII shares. Piper Sandler increased their target price on Oceaneering International to $17.00 in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. Benchmark assumed coverage on Oceaneering International in a report on Thursday, January 19th. They issued a “buy” rating and a $25.00 price target for the company. Barclays lowered shares of Oceaneering International from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and dropped their price objective for the stock from $15.00 to $10.00 in a report on Thursday, October 6th. StockNews.com upgraded Oceaneering International from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research note on Tuesday, November 8th. Finally, Citigroup reduced their price objective on shares of Oceaneering International from $20.00 to $16.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a research note on Wednesday, October 19th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a hold rating and four have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $16.20.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Oceaneering International

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Byrne Asset Management LLC purchased a new position in Oceaneering International during the third quarter worth about $26,000. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd lifted its holdings in Oceaneering International by 250.1% during the 2nd quarter. Point72 Hong Kong Ltd now owns 2,804 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $30,000 after purchasing an additional 2,003 shares in the last quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. grew its position in shares of Oceaneering International by 111.6% during the 1st quarter. Advisor Group Holdings Inc. now owns 3,100 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock valued at $47,000 after purchasing an additional 1,635 shares in the last quarter. IFP Advisors Inc grew its holdings in shares of Oceaneering International by 21,428.6% during the third quarter. IFP Advisors Inc now owns 1,507 shares of the oil and gas company’s stock worth $82,000 after purchasing an additional 1,500 shares in the last quarter. Finally, ExodusPoint Capital Management LP purchased a new stake in shares of Oceaneering International during the 3rd quarter valued at $89,000. Institutional investors own 89.89% of the company’s stock.

Oceaneering International, Inc engages in the provision of engineered services and products. It operates through the following business segments: Subsea Robotics, Manufactured Products, Offshore Projects Group (OPG), Integrity Management & Digital Solutions (IMDS), and Aerospace and Defense Technologies (ADTech).

