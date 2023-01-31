Occidental Asset Management LLC Sells 274 Shares of Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC reduced its position in Spotify Technology S.A. (NYSE:SPOT – Get Rating) by 10.6% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel reports. The firm owned 2,319 shares of the company’s stock after selling 274 shares during the period. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Spotify Technology were worth $200,000 as of its most recent filing with the SEC.

Other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the company. Barclays PLC raised its holdings in Spotify Technology by 35.7% in the 3rd quarter. Barclays PLC now owns 239,894 shares of the company’s stock valued at $20,703,000 after acquiring an additional 63,127 shares during the period. Privium Fund Management B.V. grew its position in shares of Spotify Technology by 34.0% in the third quarter. Privium Fund Management B.V. now owns 262,700 shares of the company’s stock valued at $22,813,000 after purchasing an additional 66,600 shares during the last quarter. Slow Capital Inc. increased its stake in shares of Spotify Technology by 9.1% during the second quarter. Slow Capital Inc. now owns 12,730 shares of the company’s stock worth $1,194,000 after purchasing an additional 1,062 shares during the period. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC lifted its holdings in Spotify Technology by 47.7% during the 2nd quarter. Live Oak Private Wealth LLC now owns 8,041 shares of the company’s stock worth $754,000 after purchasing an additional 2,596 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Twin Lakes Capital Management LLC bought a new stake in Spotify Technology in the 3rd quarter valued at $34,000. 52.80% of the stock is owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Several research firms have weighed in on SPOT. Evercore ISI lowered their price objective on Spotify Technology from $230.00 to $175.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lifted their price objective on shares of Spotify Technology from $115.00 to $120.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 25th. Piper Sandler began coverage on shares of Spotify Technology in a report on Thursday, October 20th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $87.00 target price on the stock. Barclays reduced their price target on Spotify Technology from $135.00 to $131.00 and set an “overweight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, Truist Financial dropped their price objective on Spotify Technology from $125.00 to $115.00 and set a “buy” rating for the company in a report on Thursday, October 27th. Thirteen analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eleven have given a buy rating to the company’s stock. Based on data from MarketBeat.com, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average target price of $138.00.

Spotify Technology Trading Down 2.2 %

Spotify Technology Profile

Shares of NYSE:SPOT opened at $100.00 on Tuesday. Spotify Technology S.A. has a 52 week low of $69.29 and a 52 week high of $208.49. The firm’s fifty day moving average is $82.97 and its 200-day moving average is $93.00.

Spotify Technology SA, together with its subsidiaries, provides audio streaming services worldwide. It operates through Premium and Ad-Supported segments. The Premium segment offers unlimited online and offline streaming access to its catalog of music and podcasts without commercial breaks to its subscribers.

Further Reading

