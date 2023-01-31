Occidental Asset Management LLC Makes New $288,000 Investment in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT)

Occidental Asset Management LLC bought a new position in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF (NYSEARCA:USRT – Get Rating) in the third quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The fund bought 6,064 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $288,000.

Several other hedge funds have also modified their holdings of USRT. Cowa LLC raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 7,125.6% during the 1st quarter. Cowa LLC now owns 4,511,503 shares of the company’s stock valued at $4,331,000 after acquiring an additional 4,449,065 shares during the last quarter. US Bancorp DE increased its stake in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% in the 3rd quarter. US Bancorp DE now owns 675,356 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,080,000 after acquiring an additional 26,668 shares during the last quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans raised its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 1.3% in the 2nd quarter. Thrivent Financial for Lutherans now owns 609,338 shares of the company’s stock valued at $32,538,000 after acquiring an additional 8,048 shares during the period. Advisory Alpha LLC grew its holdings in iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4.1% during the third quarter. Advisory Alpha LLC now owns 506,445 shares of the company’s stock valued at $24,059,000 after purchasing an additional 20,029 shares during the period. Finally, Fund Evaluation Group LLC boosted its position in shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF by 4,514.0% during the second quarter. Fund Evaluation Group LLC now owns 350,940 shares of the company’s stock worth $18,760,000 after purchasing an additional 343,334 shares in the last quarter.

iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF Stock Down 1.4 %

Shares of iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF stock opened at $53.62 on Tuesday. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $51.23 and its 200 day simple moving average is $52.15. iShares Core U.S. REIT ETF has a 12 month low of $44.80 and a 12 month high of $67.50.

