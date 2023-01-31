Occidental Asset Management LLC Increases Holdings in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR)

Occidental Asset Management LLC raised its stake in Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating) by 13.9% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 3,910 shares of the company’s stock after buying an additional 476 shares during the quarter. Occidental Asset Management LLC’s holdings in Whirlpool were worth $527,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Other institutional investors have also modified their holdings of the company. LSV Asset Management lifted its stake in shares of Whirlpool by 2.7% in the 3rd quarter. LSV Asset Management now owns 2,097,627 shares of the company’s stock valued at $282,781,000 after purchasing an additional 54,500 shares during the last quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. increased its position in shares of Whirlpool by 4.4% during the first quarter. Charles Schwab Investment Management Inc. now owns 1,154,882 shares of the company’s stock valued at $199,541,000 after acquiring an additional 48,510 shares during the last quarter. Newport Trust Co lifted its holdings in shares of Whirlpool by 1.5% in the 3rd quarter. Newport Trust Co now owns 1,048,611 shares of the company’s stock worth $141,363,000 after acquiring an additional 15,020 shares during the last quarter. Invesco Ltd. boosted its position in shares of Whirlpool by 21.6% during the 1st quarter. Invesco Ltd. now owns 754,474 shares of the company’s stock worth $130,358,000 after purchasing an additional 134,251 shares during the period. Finally, Deutsche Bank AG increased its holdings in Whirlpool by 18.5% in the 2nd quarter. Deutsche Bank AG now owns 535,642 shares of the company’s stock valued at $82,955,000 after purchasing an additional 83,523 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 92.14% of the company’s stock.

Get Whirlpool alerts:

Whirlpool Stock Performance

Shares of WHR stock opened at $153.54 on Tuesday. The company’s fifty day moving average price is $146.92 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $150.12. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.09, a current ratio of 1.16 and a quick ratio of 0.74. The firm has a market capitalization of $8.36 billion, a P/E ratio of 24.72 and a beta of 1.49. Whirlpool Co. has a 12 month low of $124.43 and a 12 month high of $211.29.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

Whirlpool ( NYSE:WHR Get Rating ) last released its quarterly earnings results on Monday, January 30th. The company reported $3.89 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.29 by $0.60. The business had revenue of $4.92 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $4.92 billion. Whirlpool had a net margin of 1.86% and a return on equity of 27.65%. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 15.3% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the company earned $6.14 earnings per share. On average, research analysts anticipate that Whirlpool Co. will post 19.25 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

Several research analysts have recently commented on the company. StockNews.com initiated coverage on Whirlpool in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “hold” rating for the company. JPMorgan Chase & Co. decreased their target price on Whirlpool from $145.00 to $137.00 and set a “neutral” rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, December 20th. Bank of America lowered Whirlpool from a “neutral” rating to an “underperform” rating and cut their price target for the stock from $155.00 to $119.00 in a research report on Wednesday, October 26th. Credit Suisse Group lowered their price target on Whirlpool to $157.00 in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, The Goldman Sachs Group reissued a “neutral” rating and issued a $160.00 price target on shares of Whirlpool in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating and four have issued a hold rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $150.60.

Whirlpool Profile

(Get Rating)

Whirlpool Corp. engages in the manufacturing and marketing of home appliances. Its products include home laundry appliances, refrigerators and freezers, cooking appliances, home dishwashers, and room air-conditioning equipment, mixers, and portable household appliances. The firm’s brands include Whirlpool, KitchenAid, Maytag, Consul, Brastemp, Amana, Bauknecht, JennAir, and Indesit.

Read More

Want to see what other hedge funds are holding WHR? Visit HoldingsChannel.com to get the latest 13F filings and insider trades for Whirlpool Co. (NYSE:WHR – Get Rating).

Receive News & Ratings for Whirlpool Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Whirlpool and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.