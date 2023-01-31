NXM Market Capitalization Tops $325.13 Million (NXM)

NXM (NXM) traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar during the 24 hour period ending at 23:00 PM Eastern on January 30th. NXM has a total market cap of $325.13 million and $82,339.58 worth of NXM was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours. Over the last seven days, NXM has traded 4.3% lower against the US dollar. One NXM token can now be purchased for approximately $49.31 or 0.00215961 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed over the last 24 hours:

Toncoin (TON) traded down 5.3% against the dollar and now trades at $2.31 or 0.00010113 BTC.

Axie Infinity (AXS) traded 11.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $10.62 or 0.00046494 BTC.

Geegoopuzzle (GGP) traded up 0% against the dollar and now trades at $6.94 or 0.00030381 BTC.

GateToken (GT) traded up 0.1% against the dollar and now trades at $4.34 or 0.00019016 BTC.

Fei USD (FEI) traded down 1.5% against the dollar and now trades at $0.98 or 0.00004297 BTC.

Threshold (T) traded 10.3% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0409 or 0.00000179 BTC.

Ankr (ANKR) traded 7.7% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0252 or 0.00000110 BTC.

SingularityNET (AGIX) traded down 6.3% against the dollar and now trades at $0.17 or 0.00000746 BTC.

Coinmetro Token (XCM) traded 0.2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.65 or 0.00002851 BTC.

BITCOIN ADDITIONAL (BTCA) traded down 3.8% against the dollar and now trades at $22,831.38 or 1.00000000 BTC.

About NXM

NXM is a token. It launched on May 23rd, 2019. NXM’s total supply is 6,784,822 tokens and its circulating supply is 6,594,068 tokens. NXM’s official Twitter account is @nexusmutual and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for NXM is medium.com/nexus-mutual. NXM’s official website is nexusmutual.io.

NXM Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NXM (NXM) is a cryptocurrency and operates on the Ethereum platform. NXM has a current supply of 6,784,822.42101908 with 6,594,067.84129139 in circulation. The last known price of NXM is 51.4308452 USD and is up 2.45 over the last 24 hours. It is currently trading on 1 active market(s) with $85,863.18 traded over the last 24 hours. More information can be found at https://nexusmutual.io/.”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NXM directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NXM should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as GDAX, Coinbase or Gemini. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NXM using one of the exchanges listed above.

