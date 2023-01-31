NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA) Shares Purchased by Manchester Capital Management LLC

Manchester Capital Management LLC grew its holdings in NVIDIA Co. (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) by 4.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The firm owned 6,769 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock after purchasing an additional 274 shares during the quarter. Manchester Capital Management LLC’s holdings in NVIDIA were worth $822,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other large investors have also modified their holdings of the stock. Tortoise Investment Management LLC lifted its holdings in NVIDIA by 40.8% during the 2nd quarter. Tortoise Investment Management LLC now owns 183 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $28,000 after buying an additional 53 shares during the last quarter. Horizons Wealth Management acquired a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $41,000. Better Money Decisions LLC purchased a new position in NVIDIA in the second quarter valued at approximately $35,000. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC raised its holdings in NVIDIA by 313.6% during the third quarter. FSC Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 273 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $33,000 after purchasing an additional 207 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Steward Financial Group LLC lifted its position in shares of NVIDIA by 34.3% during the 2nd quarter. Steward Financial Group LLC now owns 278 shares of the computer hardware maker’s stock worth $42,000 after buying an additional 71 shares during the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 61.80% of the company’s stock.

Several research analysts have commented on the company. Credit Suisse Group reaffirmed an “outperform” rating and set a $210.00 price target (up previously from $205.00) on shares of NVIDIA in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Morgan Stanley lowered their price target on NVIDIA from $182.00 to $175.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, November 17th. Summit Insights upgraded NVIDIA from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating in a research report on Wednesday, November 16th. Susquehanna increased their price objective on shares of NVIDIA from $180.00 to $185.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. Finally, Truist Financial lifted their price objective on NVIDIA from $198.00 to $238.00 and gave the stock a “buy” rating in a research report on Monday, January 23rd. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, nine have given a hold rating, twenty-three have issued a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, NVIDIA has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $209.23.

In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The stock was sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total value of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the chief financial officer now directly owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $107,392,000. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available at this link . In other news, CFO Colette Kress sold 10,741 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, January 26th. The shares were sold at an average price of $200.00, for a total transaction of $2,148,200.00. Following the completion of the sale, the chief financial officer now owns 536,960 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $107,392,000. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is accessible through this link . Also, insider Donald F. Robertson, Jr. sold 2,494 shares of the stock in a transaction that occurred on Thursday, December 15th. The stock was sold at an average price of $167.89, for a total value of $418,717.66. Following the sale, the insider now owns 56,617 shares in the company, valued at $9,505,428.13. The disclosure for this sale can be found here . Insiders have sold a total of 262,060 shares of company stock valued at $43,817,257 over the last three months. 4.04% of the stock is owned by corporate insiders.

NVIDIA stock traded up $1.94 during mid-day trading on Tuesday, hitting $193.56. 26,445,350 shares of the company’s stock traded hands, compared to its average volume of 46,103,652. NVIDIA Co. has a one year low of $108.13 and a one year high of $289.46. The company has a market cap of $481.96 billion, a PE ratio of 81.54, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 7.73 and a beta of 1.77. The firm has a 50 day moving average price of $164.60 and a 200 day moving average price of $154.76. The company has a quick ratio of 2.74, a current ratio of 3.39 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.45.

NVIDIA (NASDAQ:NVDA – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, November 16th. The computer hardware maker reported $0.34 EPS for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.44 by ($0.10). The business had revenue of $5.93 billion during the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $5.82 billion. NVIDIA had a return on equity of 30.75% and a net margin of 20.85%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was down 16.5% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm earned $1.01 earnings per share. On average, equities analysts forecast that NVIDIA Co. will post 2.19 EPS for the current year.

The business also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Thursday, December 22nd. Shareholders of record on Thursday, December 1st were given a $0.04 dividend. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Wednesday, November 30th. This represents a $0.16 annualized dividend and a yield of 0.08%. NVIDIA’s dividend payout ratio is 6.81%.

NVIDIA Corp. engages in the design and manufacture of computer graphics processors, chipsets, and related multimedia software. It operates through the following segments: Graphics Processing Unit (GPU), Tegra Processor, and All Other. The GPU segment consists of product brands, including GeForce for gamers, Quadro for designers, Tesla and DGX for AI data scientists and big data researchers, and GRID for cloud-based visual computing users.

