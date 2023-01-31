NSUR COIN Reaches Self Reported Market Capitalization of $98.60 Million (NSUR)

NSUR COIN (NSUR) traded 2.3% lower against the US dollar during the one day period ending at 9:00 AM E.T. on January 31st. One NSUR COIN token can currently be purchased for about $0.0002 or 0.00000001 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. During the last week, NSUR COIN has traded 4.9% lower against the US dollar. NSUR COIN has a market cap of $98.60 million and approximately $27,746.05 worth of NSUR COIN was traded on exchanges in the last day.

Here is how similar cryptocurrencies have performed during the last day:

KILT Protocol (KILT) traded down 4.6% against the dollar and now trades at $0.63 or 0.00002737 BTC.

Aidi Finance (BSC) (AIDI) traded up 2% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0000 or 0.00000000 BTC.

Zoo Token (ZOOT) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0600 or 0.00000260 BTC.

CareCoin (CARES) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0745 or 0.00000323 BTC.

OmniaVerse (OMNIA) traded 13.4% lower against the dollar and now trades at $0.0017 or 0.00000007 BTC.

Kitty Inu (KITTY) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $92.21 or 0.00399312 BTC.

Lunar (LNR) traded up 1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0281 or 0.00000122 BTC.

Hokkaidu Inu (HOKK) traded down 0.9% against the dollar and now trades at $0.0006 or 0.00000002 BTC.

QANplatform (QANX) traded 0.8% lower against the dollar and now trades at $6,472.19 or 0.28028779 BTC.

2G Carbon Coin (2GCC) traded 0.5% higher against the dollar and now trades at $135.76 or 0.00587929 BTC.

NSUR COIN Profile

NSUR COIN launched on October 14th, 2021. NSUR COIN’s total supply is 200,000,000,000 tokens. NSUR COIN’s official Twitter account is @nsurcoin and its Facebook page is accessible here. The Reddit community for NSUR COIN is https://reddit.com/r/nsurcoin and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. The official website for NSUR COIN is nsurcoin.com. The official message board for NSUR COIN is blog.nsurcoin.com.

NSUR COIN Token Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “NSUR is designed to be a high-utility, rewarding platform that protects token holders from loss of value via our Value Protection Program. Its focus is on health and wellness, and initially, it wants to act as a bridge between merchants who sell health and wellness goods and services (think telemedicine, insurance, supplements, prescriptions, etc.) and users who need these items, no matter where they are in the world.TelegramWhitepaper”

It is usually not possible to purchase alternative cryptocurrencies such as NSUR COIN directly using US dollars. Investors seeking to acquire NSUR COIN should first purchase Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in US dollars such as Gemini, Coinbase or Changelly. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to purchase NSUR COIN using one of the aforementioned exchanges.

