Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC) PT Lowered to $601.00 at Morgan Stanley

Northrop Grumman (NYSE:NOC – Get Rating) had its target price decreased by Morgan Stanley from $626.00 to $601.00 in a report published on Friday, Benzinga reports. Morgan Stanley currently has an overweight rating on the aerospace company’s stock.

Other research analysts have also recently issued reports about the company. Cowen cut Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and set a $478.00 target price on the stock. in a report on Friday. Robert W. Baird lifted their price target on shares of Northrop Grumman from $529.00 to $570.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. JPMorgan Chase & Co. lowered their price objective on Northrop Grumman from $465.00 to $400.00 and set a neutral rating for the company in a research report on Friday. Cowen downgraded Northrop Grumman from an outperform rating to a market perform rating and reduced their target price for the company from $500.00 to $478.00 in a research report on Friday. Finally, Citigroup began coverage on Northrop Grumman in a report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a neutral rating and a $544.00 price target for the company. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, seven have given a hold rating and seven have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of Hold and an average price target of $508.13.

Northrop Grumman Stock Performance

NYSE NOC opened at $439.28 on Friday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.77, a current ratio of 1.08 and a quick ratio of 0.99. The stock’s 50 day simple moving average is $511.98 and its 200-day simple moving average is $497.86. The company has a market cap of $67.23 billion, a PE ratio of 13.94, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 8.46 and a beta of 0.60. Northrop Grumman has a 1-year low of $364.62 and a 1-year high of $556.27.

Northrop Grumman Announces Dividend

Northrop Grumman ( NYSE:NOC Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The aerospace company reported $7.50 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $6.57 by $0.93. The company had revenue of $10 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $9.64 billion. Northrop Grumman had a net margin of 13.38% and a return on equity of 28.29%. The firm’s quarterly revenue was up 16.3% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the company posted $6.00 EPS. As a group, equities research analysts anticipate that Northrop Grumman will post 21.82 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The business also recently disclosed a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Wednesday, December 14th. Stockholders of record on Monday, November 28th were given a dividend of $1.73 per share. This represents a $6.92 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 1.58%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Friday, November 25th. Northrop Grumman’s dividend payout ratio is presently 21.96%.

Institutional Inflows and Outflows

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Cibc World Market Inc. increased its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 59.4% in the first quarter. Cibc World Market Inc. now owns 7,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $3,305,000 after buying an additional 2,753 shares during the last quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. raised its position in shares of Northrop Grumman by 41.4% during the 1st quarter. Vontobel Holding Ltd. now owns 3,445 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $1,541,000 after acquiring an additional 1,008 shares in the last quarter. Prudential PLC acquired a new position in Northrop Grumman in the first quarter valued at approximately $1,514,000. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC increased its stake in Northrop Grumman by 21.6% in the first quarter. Sequoia Financial Advisors LLC now owns 1,390 shares of the aerospace company’s stock valued at $622,000 after purchasing an additional 247 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Zions Bancorporation N.A. raised its holdings in Northrop Grumman by 11.0% during the first quarter. Zions Bancorporation N.A. now owns 1,890 shares of the aerospace company’s stock worth $845,000 after purchasing an additional 187 shares in the last quarter. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 84.32% of the company’s stock.

About Northrop Grumman

Northrop Grumman Corp. engages in the provision of advanced aircraft systems. It operates through the following segments: Aeronautics Systems, Defense Systems, Mission Systems, and Space Systems. The Aeronautics Systems segment is involved in the design, development, production, integration, sustainment, and modernization of advanced aircraft systems for the U.S.

