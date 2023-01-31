Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM) Shares Down 4.7%

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. (TSE:NDM – Get Rating) (NYSE:NAK) shares dropped 4.7% during mid-day trading on Tuesday . The stock traded as low as C$0.31 and last traded at C$0.31. Approximately 50,224 shares traded hands during mid-day trading, a decline of 48% from the average daily volume of 95,776 shares. The stock had previously closed at C$0.32.

Northern Dynasty Minerals Stock Performance

The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.43, a quick ratio of 3.93 and a current ratio of 4.46. The firm’s 50 day moving average is C$0.33 and its 200-day moving average is C$0.35. The stock has a market capitalization of C$161.58 million and a price-to-earnings ratio of -6.40.

Northern Dynasty Minerals (TSE:NDM – Get Rating) (NYSE:NAK) last issued its quarterly earnings results on Monday, November 14th. The mining company reported C($0.01) EPS for the quarter. Analysts forecast that Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. will post -0.02 earnings per share for the current fiscal year.

About Northern Dynasty Minerals

Northern Dynasty Minerals Ltd. engages in the exploration of mineral properties in the United States. Its principal mineral property is the Pebble Copper-Gold-Molybdenum-Silver-Rhenium project comprising 1,840 mineral claims that covers an area of approximately 274 square miles located in southwest Alaska, 17 miles from the villages of Iliamna and Newhalen, and approximately 200 miles southwest of the city of Anchorage.

