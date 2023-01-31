Northcape Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stock Holdings in Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC lessened its position in shares of Kinder Morgan, Inc. (NYSE:KMI – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 392,201 shares of the pipeline company’s stock after selling 1,693 shares during the quarter. Kinder Morgan comprises 2.3% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 9th biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Kinder Morgan were worth $6,526,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds and other institutional investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the business. Householder Group Estate & Retirement Specialist LLC purchased a new position in shares of Kinder Morgan during the 3rd quarter valued at about $26,000. LS Investment Advisors LLC acquired a new position in Kinder Morgan during the second quarter worth $28,000. EdgeRock Capital LLC purchased a new stake in shares of Kinder Morgan in the 3rd quarter valued at approximately $29,000. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. boosted its stake in Kinder Morgan by 644.5% during the second quarter. Tilia Fiduciary Partners Inc. now owns 1,906 shares of the pipeline company’s stock worth $32,000 after buying an additional 1,650 shares during the period. Finally, Clearstead Advisors LLC grew its stake in shares of Kinder Morgan by 40.7% in the second quarter. Clearstead Advisors LLC now owns 2,054 shares of the pipeline company’s stock valued at $34,000 after buying an additional 594 shares in the last quarter. 60.48% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

Shares of NYSE KMI traded up $0.14 on Tuesday, hitting $18.18. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 2,556,533 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,551,160. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.88, a current ratio of 0.55 and a quick ratio of 0.50. The stock has a 50 day moving average of $18.36 and a 200-day moving average of $18.05. Kinder Morgan, Inc. has a 12-month low of $15.77 and a 12-month high of $20.20. The company has a market capitalization of $40.86 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 16.15, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 5.58 and a beta of 0.95.

Kinder Morgan ( NYSE:KMI Get Rating ) last announced its earnings results on Wednesday, January 18th. The pipeline company reported $0.30 EPS for the quarter, meeting analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.30. Kinder Morgan had a return on equity of 8.26% and a net margin of 13.27%. The firm had revenue of $4.58 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $4.86 billion. During the same quarter in the prior year, the firm earned $0.27 EPS. Kinder Morgan’s quarterly revenue was up 3.5% on a year-over-year basis. As a group, research analysts predict that Kinder Morgan, Inc. will post 1.12 EPS for the current year.

Kinder Morgan declared that its Board of Directors has approved a share buyback plan on Wednesday, January 18th that allows the company to repurchase $1.00 billion in outstanding shares. This repurchase authorization allows the pipeline company to reacquire up to 2.4% of its shares through open market purchases. Shares repurchase plans are often an indication that the company’s management believes its stock is undervalued.

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, February 15th. Shareholders of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be paid a dividend of $0.2775 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $1.11 annualized dividend and a dividend yield of 6.11%. Kinder Morgan’s dividend payout ratio is currently 99.11%.

In other news, VP John W. Schlosser sold 1,500 shares of Kinder Morgan stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The stock was sold at an average price of $18.70, for a total value of $28,050.00. Following the completion of the sale, the vice president now owns 22,719 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $424,845.30. The sale was disclosed in a document filed with the SEC, which is available through the SEC website. Over the last 90 days, insiders have sold 4,500 shares of company stock worth $82,980. 12.51% of the stock is owned by insiders.

A number of brokerages have recently weighed in on KMI. Wells Fargo & Company reduced their price objective on shares of Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $18.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a report on Tuesday, October 25th. Citigroup initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a research report on Thursday, December 8th. They set a “neutral” rating and a $19.00 target price on the stock. Barclays raised their price target on Kinder Morgan from $20.00 to $21.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a report on Wednesday, January 18th. TD Securities dropped their price objective on Kinder Morgan from $23.00 to $21.00 and set a “buy” rating on the stock in a report on Thursday, October 20th. Finally, StockNews.com initiated coverage on Kinder Morgan in a report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating for the company. Two analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, six have assigned a hold rating and one has given a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the company presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $20.44.

Kinder Morgan, Inc operates as an energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: Natural Gas Pipelines, CO2, Terminals, and Products Pipelines. The Natural Gas Pipelines (NGL) segment operates major interstate and intrastate natural gas pipeline and storage systems, natural gas gathering systems and processing and treating facilities, NGL fractionation facilities and transportation systems, and liquefied natural gas regasification, liquefaction, and storage facilities.

