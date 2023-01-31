Northcape Wealth Management LLC Has $3.87 Million Stock Holdings in General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of General Dynamics Co. (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) by 0.4% in the 3rd quarter, according to its most recent disclosure with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The firm owned 18,250 shares of the aerospace company’s stock after purchasing an additional 72 shares during the period. General Dynamics makes up about 1.4% of Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings, making the stock its 18th biggest position. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in General Dynamics were worth $3,872,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Other hedge funds have also added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Certified Advisory Corp acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 1st quarter valued at $25,000. Crewe Advisors LLC acquired a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the second quarter valued at about $27,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in shares of General Dynamics during the 2nd quarter worth about $32,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in General Dynamics in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Finally, Annapolis Financial Services LLC acquired a new position in General Dynamics during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $36,000. 84.83% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

Analyst Ratings Changes

GD has been the topic of a number of research reports. Bank of America upped their target price on General Dynamics from $286.00 to $325.00 in a research report on Friday, October 28th. Cowen boosted their target price on shares of General Dynamics to $260.00 in a research report on Thursday, October 27th. Robert W. Baird lowered their target price on shares of General Dynamics from $290.00 to $268.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on General Dynamics from $243.00 to $248.00 in a report on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Susquehanna cut their target price on General Dynamics from $285.00 to $263.00 in a research report on Thursday, January 26th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, six have assigned a buy rating and one has assigned a strong buy rating to the company. Based on data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has a consensus rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average target price of $267.15.

General Dynamics Stock Performance

Shares of NYSE:GD traded up $1.50 during midday trading on Tuesday, reaching $229.57. The company had a trading volume of 158,793 shares, compared to its average volume of 1,245,071. General Dynamics Co. has a 52-week low of $207.42 and a 52-week high of $256.86. The company’s 50 day moving average price is $245.50 and its 200 day moving average price is $236.64. The company has a current ratio of 1.37, a quick ratio of 0.96 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.50. The stock has a market cap of $63.03 billion, a P/E ratio of 18.69, a P/E/G ratio of 2.08 and a beta of 0.88.

General Dynamics (NYSE:GD – Get Rating) last released its earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The aerospace company reported $3.58 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.53 by $0.05. The firm had revenue of $10.85 billion for the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $10.66 billion. General Dynamics had a net margin of 8.60% and a return on equity of 18.93%. The company’s quarterly revenue was up 5.4% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the previous year, the company earned $3.39 earnings per share. As a group, sell-side analysts anticipate that General Dynamics Co. will post 12.75 EPS for the current fiscal year.

General Dynamics Dividend Announcement

The company also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, February 10th. Stockholders of record on Friday, January 20th will be given a dividend of $1.26 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 19th. This represents a $5.04 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 2.20%. General Dynamics’s dividend payout ratio is presently 41.31%.

About General Dynamics

General Dynamics Corp. is a global aerospace and defense company, which engages in design, engineering, and manufacturing to deliver state-of-the-art solutions. It offers a broad portfolio of products and services in business aviation, ship construction and repair, land combat vehicles, weapons systems and munitions, and technology products and services.

Featured Stories

