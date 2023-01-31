Northcape Wealth Management LLC Grows Holdings in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN)

Northcape Wealth Management LLC boosted its position in Amgen Inc. (NASDAQ:AMGN – Get Rating) by 472.3% in the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the SEC. The institutional investor owned 9,683 shares of the medical research company’s stock after purchasing an additional 7,991 shares during the period. Northcape Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Amgen were worth $2,183,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors and hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in AMGN. EdgeRock Capital LLC bought a new stake in shares of Amgen during the 3rd quarter worth $25,000. Capital Wealth Alliance LLC bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $26,000. Coston McIsaac & Partners bought a new stake in Amgen in the second quarter worth about $27,000. Heritage Wealth Management LLC purchased a new position in Amgen in the second quarter valued at about $28,000. Finally, Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC grew its position in shares of Amgen by 420.0% during the 2nd quarter. Blue Bell Private Wealth Management LLC now owns 130 shares of the medical research company’s stock valued at $32,000 after acquiring an additional 105 shares during the period. Hedge funds and other institutional investors own 75.53% of the company’s stock.

Amgen Price Performance

NASDAQ AMGN traded down $0.30 on Tuesday, hitting $251.29. The stock had a trading volume of 555,974 shares, compared to its average volume of 2,028,484. The firm has a 50-day moving average of $271.35 and a 200-day moving average of $257.20. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 10.17, a quick ratio of 1.35 and a current ratio of 1.68. Amgen Inc. has a 52-week low of $214.39 and a 52-week high of $296.67. The company has a market capitalization of $134.08 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.18, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 1.80 and a beta of 0.67.

Amgen Increases Dividend

Amgen ( NASDAQ:AMGN Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, November 3rd. The medical research company reported $4.70 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $4.43 by $0.27. The company had revenue of $6.65 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $6.56 billion. Amgen had a return on equity of 287.23% and a net margin of 25.96%. The firm’s revenue was down .8% compared to the same quarter last year. During the same quarter last year, the business posted $4.67 earnings per share. Equities analysts expect that Amgen Inc. will post 17.62 EPS for the current year.

The firm also recently declared a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Wednesday, March 8th. Stockholders of record on Wednesday, February 15th will be given a dividend of $2.13 per share. This represents a $8.52 dividend on an annualized basis and a dividend yield of 3.39%. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Tuesday, February 14th. This is an increase from Amgen’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.94. Amgen’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 62.23%.

Wall Street Analyst Weigh In

Several research firms recently commented on AMGN. Barclays upped their price objective on Amgen from $234.00 to $240.00 and gave the company an “underweight” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 18th. Wells Fargo & Company upped their price target on Amgen from $250.00 to $285.00 and gave the company an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Credit Suisse Group initiated coverage on Amgen in a research note on Thursday, November 17th. They issued an “underperform” rating and a $240.00 price objective on the stock. Oppenheimer increased their target price on shares of Amgen from $300.00 to $310.00 and gave the stock an “outperform” rating in a research report on Tuesday, December 6th. Finally, SVB Leerink boosted their price target on shares of Amgen from $256.00 to $282.00 and gave the company a “market perform” rating in a research report on Thursday, December 22nd. Four research analysts have rated the stock with a sell rating, four have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, Amgen presently has an average rating of “Hold” and a consensus target price of $253.57.

Insider Transactions at Amgen

In related news, SVP Nancy A. Grygiel sold 545 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $293.54, for a total value of $159,979.30. Following the sale, the senior vice president now directly owns 13,009 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $3,818,661.86. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at the SEC website. 0.46% of the stock is owned by insiders.

Amgen Profile

(Get Rating)

Amgen, Inc is a biotechnology company, which engages in the discovery, development, manufacture and marketing of human therapeutics. Its products include the following brands: Aranesp, Aimovig, KANJINTI, EVENITY, AMGEVITA, AVSOLA, BLINCYTO, MVASI, Corlanor, Enbrel, EPOGEN, IMLYGIC, Kyprolis, Neulasta, NEUPOGEN, Nplate, Parsabiv, Prolia, Repatha, Sensipar, Vectibix, Otezla, RIABNI, and XGEVA.

Further Reading

