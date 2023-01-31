Nordea Equity Research Downgrades Autoliv (NYSE:ALV) to Sell

Autoliv (NYSE:ALV – Get Rating) was downgraded by Nordea Equity Research from a “buy” rating to a “sell” rating in a report released on Tuesday, The Fly reports.

A number of other equities research analysts have also recently issued reports on ALV. UBS Group cut shares of Autoliv from a “buy” rating to a “neutral” rating and increased their target price for the stock from $84.00 to $86.00 in a research report on Wednesday, December 7th. TheStreet raised shares of Autoliv from a “c+” rating to a “b” rating in a report on Thursday, November 3rd. Citigroup reduced their target price on Autoliv from $90.00 to $87.00 and set a “neutral” rating on the stock in a report on Friday, January 13th. Robert W. Baird raised their price target on Autoliv from $93.00 to $99.00 and gave the company a “neutral” rating in a report on Monday. Finally, Deutsche Bank Aktiengesellschaft boosted their price objective on Autoliv from $94.00 to $112.00 in a research note on Monday. One equities research analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and five have assigned a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock presently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and a consensus price target of $95.83.

Shares of NYSE:ALV opened at $91.01 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.42, a current ratio of 1.04 and a quick ratio of 0.77. The business’s fifty day moving average price is $81.22 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $79.47. Autoliv has a fifty-two week low of $65.74 and a fifty-two week high of $105.51. The stock has a market capitalization of $7.90 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 20.83 and a beta of 1.70.

In other Autoliv news, insider Svante Mogefors sold 1,000 shares of the firm’s stock in a transaction that occurred on Friday, November 11th. The shares were sold at an average price of $89.00, for a total value of $89,000.00. Following the transaction, the insider now directly owns 11,739 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,044,771. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which is available through this hyperlink . 0.21% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

Several hedge funds have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA increased its stake in shares of Autoliv by 75.3% in the 2nd quarter. Massachusetts Financial Services Co. MA now owns 97,826 shares of the auto parts company’s stock valued at $7,001,000 after acquiring an additional 42,019 shares during the last quarter. Caisse DE Depot ET Placement DU Quebec acquired a new position in Autoliv during the second quarter valued at approximately $3,031,000. Greenhaven Associates Inc. bought a new stake in Autoliv in the second quarter valued at approximately $3,817,000. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC raised its holdings in Autoliv by 397.3% in the second quarter. Vanguard Personalized Indexing Management LLC now owns 16,565 shares of the auto parts company’s stock worth $1,186,000 after purchasing an additional 13,234 shares during the period. Finally, Dupont Capital Management Corp acquired a new stake in Autoliv in the third quarter worth $91,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 46.63% of the company’s stock.

Autoliv, Inc engages in the development, manufacture, and supply of automotive safety systems. It operates through the airbag and seatbelt products and components segment. The firm’s products include passive safety systems, including modules and components for passenger and driver airbags, side airbags, curtain airbags, seatbelts and steering wheels.

