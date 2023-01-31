Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK) Given New $7.00 Price Target at Raymond James

Nokia Oyj (NYSE:NOK – Get Rating) had its target price hoisted by Raymond James from $6.50 to $7.00 in a research note released on Friday, Benzinga reports. The brokerage currently has an outperform rating on the technology company’s stock.

A number of other brokerages have also recently issued reports on NOK. StockNews.com raised shares of Nokia Oyj from a hold rating to a buy rating in a report on Tuesday, November 1st. DNB Markets cut shares of Nokia Oyj from a buy rating to a hold rating in a report on Tuesday, January 17th. Barclays dropped their target price on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.60 ($6.09) to €5.30 ($5.76) in a report on Monday, October 24th. Morgan Stanley assumed coverage on shares of Nokia Oyj in a report on Tuesday, November 8th. They issued an equal weight rating for the company. Finally, Societe Generale dropped their price objective on shares of Nokia Oyj from €5.80 ($6.30) to €5.40 ($5.87) and set a buy rating for the company in a research note on Tuesday, October 25th. Five equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and ten have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to MarketBeat.com, the company has an average rating of Moderate Buy and a consensus price target of $5.88.

Get Nokia Oyj alerts:

Nokia Oyj Trading Up 0.7 %

NYSE NOK opened at $4.74 on Friday. The stock has a market capitalization of $26.70 billion, a P/E ratio of 6.10, a P/E/G ratio of 5.87 and a beta of 0.90. Nokia Oyj has a 52-week low of $4.08 and a 52-week high of $6.00. The firm has a 50-day moving average price of $4.78 and a 200 day moving average price of $4.75. The company has a quick ratio of 1.33, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.20.

Nokia Oyj Increases Dividend

Nokia Oyj ( NYSE:NOK Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Thursday, January 26th. The technology company reported $0.16 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.14 by $0.02. The firm had revenue of $7.45 billion during the quarter, compared to analysts’ expectations of $7.10 billion. Nokia Oyj had a net margin of 16.73% and a return on equity of 12.31%. The firm’s revenue for the quarter was up 16.1% on a year-over-year basis. During the same period in the prior year, the company posted $0.15 earnings per share. Equities research analysts expect that Nokia Oyj will post 0.46 EPS for the current year.

The company also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Tuesday, February 14th. Investors of record on Tuesday, January 31st will be given a dividend of $0.0218 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Monday, January 30th. This represents a $0.09 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 1.84%. This is a positive change from Nokia Oyj’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.01. Nokia Oyj’s dividend payout ratio (DPR) is 6.41%.

Hedge Funds Weigh In On Nokia Oyj

A number of hedge funds have recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 8.7% in the 3rd quarter. Artisan Partners Limited Partnership now owns 84,525,880 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $360,925,000 after purchasing an additional 6,733,618 shares during the last quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 9.6% in the 1st quarter. Arrowstreet Capital Limited Partnership now owns 40,918,648 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $223,416,000 after purchasing an additional 3,569,621 shares during the last quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 30.2% in the 3rd quarter. Renaissance Technologies LLC now owns 18,990,180 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $81,088,000 after purchasing an additional 4,409,180 shares during the last quarter. Folketrygdfondet boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 18,847.2% in the 2nd quarter. Folketrygdfondet now owns 17,897,919 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $82,510,000 after purchasing an additional 17,803,457 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Bank of Montreal Can boosted its holdings in shares of Nokia Oyj by 235.5% in the 2nd quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 17,376,848 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $84,589,000 after purchasing an additional 12,198,025 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 7.57% of the company’s stock.

Nokia Oyj Company Profile

(Get Rating)

Nokia Oyj engages in the provision of network infrastructure, technology, and software services. It operates through the following segments: Mobile Networks, Network Infrastructure, Cloud and Network Services, and Nokia Technologies. The Mobile Networks segment offers technologies for Radio Access Networks (RAN) as well as Microwave Radio Links (MWR) for transport networks.

Recommended Stories

Receive News & Ratings for Nokia Oyj Daily - Enter your email address below to receive a concise daily summary of the latest news and analysts' ratings for Nokia Oyj and related companies with MarketBeat.com's FREE daily email newsletter.