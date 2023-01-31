Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.

Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nintendo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nintendo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.

Shares of NTDOY opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.50. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $13.65.

Several institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Renaissance Group LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 1.4% in the first quarter. Renaissance Group LLC now owns 133,772 shares of the company’s stock valued at $8,416,000 after purchasing an additional 1,870 shares during the period. Yousif Capital Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 400.0% in the fourth quarter. Yousif Capital Management LLC now owns 85,960 shares of the company’s stock valued at $896,000 after purchasing an additional 68,768 shares during the period. Confluence Investment Management LLC increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 394.9% in the fourth quarter. Confluence Investment Management LLC now owns 50,188 shares of the company’s stock valued at $523,000 after purchasing an additional 40,047 shares during the period. New England Research & Management Inc. increased its holdings in shares of Nintendo by 109.8% in the fourth quarter. New England Research & Management Inc. now owns 35,475 shares of the company’s stock valued at $370,000 after purchasing an additional 18,570 shares during the period. Finally, SVB Wealth LLC acquired a new position in shares of Nintendo in the third quarter valued at approximately $210,000. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 0.01% of the company’s stock.

Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump cards and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machines.

