Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY) Rating Reiterated by Wedbush

Nintendo (OTCMKTS:NTDOY – Get Rating)‘s stock had its “outperform” rating reaffirmed by investment analysts at Wedbush in a research report issued to clients and investors on Friday, PriceTargets.com reports.
Separately, JPMorgan Chase & Co. cut Nintendo from an “overweight” rating to a “neutral” rating in a research note on Wednesday, January 11th. One analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, one has given a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Nintendo currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy”.
Shares of NTDOY opened at $10.73 on Friday. The stock has a 50-day simple moving average of $10.49 and a 200-day simple moving average of $11.59. The stock has a market capitalization of $55.74 billion, a PE ratio of 11.71 and a beta of 0.50. Nintendo has a 1 year low of $9.76 and a 1 year high of $13.65.
Nintendo
Nintendo Co, Ltd. engages in the development, manufacture, and sale of home entertainment products. Its entertainment products include portable and console game machines and software, trump cards and Karuta (Japanese-style playing cards), multinational consumer electronics, home console hardware such as Nintendo Wii, Nintendo DS, Nintendo 3DS, as well as software for handheld and home console gaming machines.
