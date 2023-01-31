NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE) Stock Position Reduced by Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.

Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc. cut its holdings in NextEra Energy, Inc. (NYSE:NEE – Get Rating) by 1.1% in the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The fund owned 22,880 shares of the utilities provider’s stock after selling 250 shares during the quarter. Wilkins Investment Counsel Inc.’s holdings in NextEra Energy were worth $1,794,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

A number of other institutional investors have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in NEE. Public Investment Fund acquired a new stake in NextEra Energy in the second quarter valued at approximately $493,266,000. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 9,209.8% in the third quarter. Assenagon Asset Management S.A. now owns 1,935,593 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $151,770,000 after acquiring an additional 1,914,802 shares during the last quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 34.7% in the second quarter. Macquarie Group Ltd. now owns 6,737,043 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $431,713,000 after acquiring an additional 1,735,904 shares during the last quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 55.4% in the second quarter. Alphinity Investment Management Pty Ltd now owns 3,458,279 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $267,878,000 after acquiring an additional 1,233,270 shares during the last quarter. Finally, PointState Capital LP lifted its stake in NextEra Energy by 15,909.2% in the second quarter. PointState Capital LP now owns 841,763 shares of the utilities provider’s stock valued at $65,203,000 after acquiring an additional 836,505 shares during the last quarter. 76.17% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

NextEra Energy stock traded down $1.09 on Tuesday, hitting $73.96. The company’s stock had a trading volume of 6,892,379 shares, compared to its average volume of 8,444,724. The firm has a market cap of $146.97 billion, a P/E ratio of 35.91, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 2.68 and a beta of 0.48. The company has a quick ratio of 0.43, a current ratio of 0.51 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 1.14. The company has a fifty day moving average price of $83.88 and a 200-day moving average price of $83.01. NextEra Energy, Inc. has a one year low of $67.22 and a one year high of $91.35.

NextEra Energy ( NYSE:NEE Get Rating ) last announced its quarterly earnings results on Wednesday, January 25th. The utilities provider reported $0.51 earnings per share (EPS) for the quarter, beating the consensus estimate of $0.50 by $0.01. The firm had revenue of $6.16 billion for the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.58 billion. NextEra Energy had a net margin of 19.79% and a return on equity of 12.51%. The business’s revenue for the quarter was up 22.2% on a year-over-year basis. During the same quarter in the previous year, the firm posted $0.41 EPS. On average, equities analysts anticipate that NextEra Energy, Inc. will post 3.12 earnings per share for the current year.

In other NextEra Energy news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The sale was disclosed in a legal filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which is available at this link. In other news, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 2,277 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Friday, November 25th. The shares were sold at an average price of $85.27, for a total value of $194,159.79. Following the sale, the executive vice president now owns 175,950 shares of the company’s stock, valued at approximately $15,003,256.50. The transaction was disclosed in a legal filing with the SEC, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, EVP Charles E. Sieving sold 7,723 shares of the company’s stock in a transaction dated Wednesday, November 23rd. The stock was sold at an average price of $85.00, for a total transaction of $656,455.00. Following the completion of the sale, the executive vice president now directly owns 178,227 shares in the company, valued at approximately $15,149,295. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. Insiders have sold 43,709 shares of company stock valued at $3,734,841 in the last 90 days. 0.43% of the stock is currently owned by company insiders.

A number of analysts have recently weighed in on the stock. Morgan Stanley boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $98.00 to $100.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Monday, January 23rd. KeyCorp reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $93.00 to $89.00 and set an “overweight” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Royal Bank of Canada reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $101.00 to $98.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Monday. Credit Suisse Group reduced their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $89.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a research note on Thursday, January 26th. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company boosted their price objective on shares of NextEra Energy from $105.00 to $110.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research note on Tuesday, January 10th. Five research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have issued a buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, the stock currently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $92.92.

NextEra Energy, Inc is an electric power and energy infrastructure company. It operates through the following segments: FPL and NEER. The FPL segment engages primarily in the generation, transmission, distribution, and sale of electric energy in Florida. The NEER segment produces electricity from clean and renewable sources, including wind and solar.

