News (NWSA) Scheduled to Post Quarterly Earnings on Wednesday

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) will issue its quarterly earnings data on Wednesday, February 1st.

News (NASDAQ:NWSA – Get Rating) last posted its earnings results on Tuesday, November 8th. The company reported $0.12 earnings per share for the quarter, missing analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.20 by ($0.08). News had a return on equity of 7.02% and a net margin of 4.51%. The company had revenue of $2.48 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $2.49 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the firm posted $0.23 EPS. The business’s quarterly revenue was down 1.0% compared to the same quarter last year.

News Stock Down 1.7 %

Shares of NWSA opened at $20.17 on Tuesday. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.34, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a current ratio of 1.25. News has a 52 week low of $14.87 and a 52 week high of $23.73. The stock has a market capitalization of $11.61 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 25.21 and a beta of 1.27. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $18.71 and a 200-day moving average of $17.51.

Analyst Upgrades and Downgrades

Hedge Funds Weigh In On News

NWSA has been the subject of several analyst reports. Guggenheim dropped their price target on shares of News to $32.00 in a research note on Thursday, October 20th. Loop Capital upgraded News from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and upped their price target for the company from $17.00 to $25.00 in a research report on Wednesday, January 25th. Finally, StockNews.com lowered News from a “buy” rating to a “hold” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 10th. Two research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and two have assigned a buy rating to the company’s stock. According to data from MarketBeat, News has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $26.03.

A number of institutional investors and hedge funds have recently modified their holdings of the business. M&T Bank Corp increased its stake in News by 6.5% in the third quarter. M&T Bank Corp now owns 14,596 shares of the company’s stock valued at $221,000 after purchasing an additional 892 shares in the last quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors increased its holdings in shares of News by 10.3% during the second quarter. Captrust Financial Advisors now owns 10,235 shares of the company’s stock valued at $159,000 after acquiring an additional 954 shares in the last quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC raised its holdings in News by 4.2% during the first quarter. Neuberger Berman Group LLC now owns 25,401 shares of the company’s stock worth $563,000 after buying an additional 1,017 shares during the last quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems increased its holdings in News by 4.7% during the 3rd quarter. Kentucky Retirement Systems now owns 30,184 shares of the company’s stock worth $456,000 after purchasing an additional 1,352 shares in the last quarter. Finally, Aviva PLC lifted its holdings in shares of News by 1.1% in the first quarter. Aviva PLC now owns 127,698 shares of the company’s stock valued at $2,829,000 after purchasing an additional 1,396 shares in the last quarter. 63.84% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors.

News Company Profile

News Corporation, a media and information services company, creates and distributes authoritative and engaging content, and other products and services for consumers and businesses worldwide. It operates in six segments: Digital Real Estate Services, Subscription Video Services, Dow Jones, Book Publishing, News Media, and Other.

Featured Articles

