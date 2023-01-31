New York State Common Retirement Fund Has $167.48 Million Stake in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL)

New York State Common Retirement Fund lowered its position in PayPal Holdings, Inc. (NASDAQ:PYPL – Get Rating) by 4.3% during the third quarter, according to its most recent Form 13F filing with the SEC. The fund owned 1,945,883 shares of the credit services provider’s stock after selling 86,482 shares during the period. New York State Common Retirement Fund owned 0.17% of PayPal worth $167,482,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other hedge funds have also recently added to or reduced their stakes in the company. Northcape Wealth Management LLC bought a new stake in shares of PayPal in the third quarter valued at approximately $291,000. Citizens National Bank Trust Department raised its stake in PayPal by 17.0% during the third quarter. Citizens National Bank Trust Department now owns 4,130 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $355,000 after acquiring an additional 600 shares in the last quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC increased its position in PayPal by 18.1% in the third quarter. Exencial Wealth Advisors LLC now owns 5,514 shares of the credit services provider’s stock worth $475,000 after purchasing an additional 845 shares during the period. Delaney Dennis R acquired a new position in shares of PayPal during the 3rd quarter worth approximately $1,214,000. Finally, OLD National Bancorp IN lifted its stake in PayPal by 14.0% in the 3rd quarter. OLD National Bancorp IN now owns 7,544 shares of the credit services provider’s stock valued at $649,000 after purchasing an additional 928 shares during the last quarter. Institutional investors and hedge funds own 72.12% of the company’s stock.

Shares of PYPL stock traded up $1.03 during trading hours on Tuesday, hitting $80.67. The stock had a trading volume of 2,135,526 shares, compared to its average volume of 12,088,501. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.51, a current ratio of 1.27 and a quick ratio of 1.27. The stock has a market capitalization of $91.97 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 40.43, a PEG ratio of 1.37 and a beta of 1.31. PayPal Holdings, Inc. has a one year low of $66.39 and a one year high of $176.20. The stock’s 50-day moving average price is $75.45 and its two-hundred day moving average price is $84.09.

PayPal ( NASDAQ:PYPL Get Rating ) last posted its earnings results on Thursday, November 3rd. The credit services provider reported $0.87 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $0.70 by $0.17. PayPal had a net margin of 8.50% and a return on equity of 16.85%. The firm had revenue of $6.85 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $6.82 billion. During the same period last year, the firm posted $0.90 earnings per share. PayPal’s revenue for the quarter was up 10.7% compared to the same quarter last year. Equities analysts forecast that PayPal Holdings, Inc. will post 3.14 EPS for the current year.

Several research analysts have weighed in on PYPL shares. BMO Capital Markets lowered their price objective on PayPal from $137.00 to $109.00 and set an “outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, November 7th. Barclays boosted their price objective on PayPal from $100.00 to $108.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Monday, December 12th. Oppenheimer decreased their price objective on PayPal from $99.00 to $85.00 and set an “outperform” rating for the company in a report on Wednesday, January 25th. Truist Financial upgraded shares of PayPal from a “hold” rating to a “buy” rating and raised their price target for the stock from $75.00 to $95.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 3rd. Finally, Morgan Stanley lifted their price objective on PayPal from $135.00 to $136.00 and gave the stock an “overweight” rating in a research report on Friday, November 4th. One investment analyst has rated the stock with a sell rating, ten have issued a hold rating and twenty-eight have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to MarketBeat, the stock presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus target price of $116.93.

PayPal Holdings, Inc engages in the development of technology platforms for digital payments. Its solutions include PayPal, PayPal Credit, Braintree, Venmo, Xoom, and Paydiant products. The firm manages a two-sided proprietary global technology platform that links customers, which consist of both merchants and consumers, to facilitate the processing of payment transactions.

