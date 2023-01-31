NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT) Upgraded to “Strong-Buy” at StockNews.com

NetScout Systems (NASDAQ:NTCT – Get Rating) was upgraded by StockNews.com from a “buy” rating to a “strong-buy” rating in a research note issued to investors on Monday.

Separately, Piper Sandler cut their price objective on NetScout Systems from $31.00 to $30.00 in a report on Tuesday, January 17th.

NTCT traded down $0.21 during mid-day trading on Monday, hitting $31.66. The stock had a trading volume of 471,822 shares, compared to its average volume of 490,228. The stock’s fifty day simple moving average is $33.60 and its 200-day simple moving average is $33.44. The firm has a market capitalization of $2.29 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 41.66, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 4.74 and a beta of 0.68. NetScout Systems has a 1-year low of $28.69 and a 1-year high of $38.02. The company has a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.10, a current ratio of 1.55 and a quick ratio of 1.51.

NetScout Systems ( NASDAQ:NTCT Get Rating ) last issued its quarterly earnings data on Thursday, October 27th. The technology company reported $0.40 EPS for the quarter, topping the consensus estimate of $0.32 by $0.08. NetScout Systems had a return on equity of 5.50% and a net margin of 6.19%. The business had revenue of $228.08 million for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $222.43 million. As a group, research analysts forecast that NetScout Systems will post 1.35 EPS for the current fiscal year.

Institutional investors have recently added to or reduced their stakes in the stock. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System raised its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.1% in the 2nd quarter. Maryland State Retirement & Pension System now owns 29,917 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $1,013,000 after purchasing an additional 311 shares during the period. Inspire Investing LLC raised its position in NetScout Systems by 5.4% in the 3rd quarter. Inspire Investing LLC now owns 6,583 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $206,000 after buying an additional 335 shares during the last quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can lifted its stake in NetScout Systems by 0.5% in the 1st quarter. Great West Life Assurance Co. Can now owns 65,268 shares of the technology company’s stock valued at $2,149,000 after acquiring an additional 335 shares in the last quarter. Bank of Montreal Can grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 1.8% during the 1st quarter. Bank of Montreal Can now owns 21,657 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $702,000 after acquiring an additional 392 shares in the last quarter. Finally, CI Investments Inc. grew its stake in shares of NetScout Systems by 6.4% during the 3rd quarter. CI Investments Inc. now owns 6,989 shares of the technology company’s stock worth $219,000 after acquiring an additional 419 shares in the last quarter. 94.36% of the stock is owned by institutional investors.

NetScout Systems, Inc engages in the provision of application and network performance management solutions. Its integrated hardware and software solutions are used by commercial enterprises, governmental agencies and telecommunication service providers. The company was founded by Anil K. Singhal and Narendra Popat in June 1984 and is headquartered in Westford, MA.

