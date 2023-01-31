Nervos Network (CKB) Price Tops $0.0037 on Top Exchanges

Nervos Network (CKB) traded down 0.2% against the U.S. dollar during the 1-day period ending at 11:00 AM Eastern on January 31st. One Nervos Network coin can now be purchased for about $0.0037 or 0.00000016 BTC on major cryptocurrency exchanges. In the last week, Nervos Network has traded down 13.3% against the U.S. dollar. Nervos Network has a market capitalization of $146.12 million and approximately $2.45 million worth of Nervos Network was traded on exchanges in the last 24 hours.

Here is how related cryptocurrencies have performed in the last 24 hours:

Bitcoin (BTC) traded up 0.2% against the dollar and now trades at $23,156.34 or 1.00000000 BTC.

Dogecoin (DOGE) traded 8% higher against the dollar and now trades at $0.0935 or 0.00000404 BTC.

Litecoin (LTC) traded up 3.4% against the dollar and now trades at $95.15 or 0.00410921 BTC.

UNUS SED LEO (LEO) traded 2% lower against the dollar and now trades at $3.52 or 0.00015193 BTC.

Monero (XMR) traded down 1.6% against the dollar and now trades at $177.13 or 0.00764918 BTC.

Ethereum Classic (ETC) traded 0.1% lower against the dollar and now trades at $21.76 or 0.00093955 BTC.

Bitcoin Cash (BCH) traded up 2.3% against the dollar and now trades at $134.96 or 0.00582800 BTC.

DEI (DEI) traded down 1.1% against the dollar and now trades at $0.24 or 0.00001028 BTC.

Pax Dollar (USDP) traded 0% lower against the dollar and now trades at $1.00 or 0.00004326 BTC.

Bitcoin SV (BSV) traded down 0.4% against the dollar and now trades at $42.66 or 0.00184222 BTC.

Nervos Network Profile

Nervos Network (CRYPTO:CKB) is a proof-of-work (PoW) coin that uses the Eaglesong hashing algorithm. Its genesis date was November 15th, 2019. Nervos Network’s total supply is 39,998,846,443 coins and its circulating supply is 39,489,115,141 coins. Nervos Network’s official Twitter account is @nervosnetwork and its Facebook page is accessible here. The official message board for Nervos Network is medium.com/nervosnetwork. The Reddit community for Nervos Network is https://reddit.com/r/nervosnetwork and the currency’s Github account can be viewed here. Nervos Network’s official website is nervos.org.

Nervos Network Coin Trading

According to CryptoCompare, “The Nervos Network is an open-source public blockchain ecosystem and collection of protocols designed to solve the biggest challenges facing blockchains like Bitcoin and Ethereum today.The Nervos CKB (Common Knowledge Base) is the layer 1, proof of work public blockchain protocol of the Nervos Network. It allows any crypto-asset to be stored with the security, immutability and permissionless nature of Bitcoin while enabling smart contracts, layer 2 scaling and captures the total network value through its “store of value” crypto-economic design and native token, the CKByte.$CKB is a cryptocurrency that can be used as a secure store of value, like Bitcoin. It can also be a value token behind smart contracts, like ETH. Store, execute, and even rent space on the Nervos Blockchain with CKBytes.”

It is usually not presently possible to buy alternative cryptocurrencies such as Nervos Network directly using U.S. dollars. Investors seeking to trade Nervos Network should first buy Ethereum or Bitcoin using an exchange that deals in U.S. dollars such as Gemini, Changelly or GDAX. Investors can then use their newly-acquired Ethereum or Bitcoin to buy Nervos Network using one of the exchanges listed above.

