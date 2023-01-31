NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Sells 77 Shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC lessened its stake in shares of L3Harris Technologies, Inc. (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) by 5.1% during the third quarter, according to its most recent filing with the Securities and Exchange Commission (SEC). The institutional investor owned 1,435 shares of the company’s stock after selling 77 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in L3Harris Technologies were worth $298,000 at the end of the most recent reporting period.

A number of other institutional investors and hedge funds also recently made changes to their positions in the stock. Eagle Bay Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Crewe Advisors LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $30,000. Wagner Wealth Management LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $32,000. Apeiron RIA LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $33,000. Finally, Edge Capital Group LLC bought a new position in L3Harris Technologies in the 2nd quarter valued at about $39,000. Institutional investors own 82.18% of the company’s stock.

Insider Activity at L3Harris Technologies

In related news, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of L3Harris Technologies stock in a transaction that occurred on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total value of $1,146,900.00. Following the completion of the transaction, the vice president now directly owns 7,144 shares in the company, valued at approximately $1,638,690.72. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through this link. In other news, insider Dana A. Mehnert sold 1,985 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Monday, December 5th. The shares were sold at an average price of $227.25, for a total transaction of $451,091.25. Following the completion of the transaction, the insider now directly owns 23,830 shares in the company, valued at approximately $5,415,367.50. The transaction was disclosed in a document filed with the Securities & Exchange Commission, which can be accessed through the SEC website. Also, VP James P. Girard sold 5,000 shares of the business’s stock in a transaction on Tuesday, November 8th. The shares were sold at an average price of $229.38, for a total transaction of $1,146,900.00. Following the transaction, the vice president now owns 7,144 shares of the company’s stock, valued at $1,638,690.72. The disclosure for this sale can be found here. 1.00% of the stock is owned by company insiders.

L3Harris Technologies Stock Down 0.1 %

L3Harris Technologies stock opened at $211.91 on Tuesday. L3Harris Technologies, Inc. has a 1-year low of $189.73 and a 1-year high of $279.71. The firm has a market capitalization of $40.35 billion, a price-to-earnings ratio of 38.74, a P/E/G ratio of 6.19 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 1.40, a quick ratio of 1.12 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.33. The firm has a 50 day simple moving average of $210.04 and a 200 day simple moving average of $223.49.

L3Harris Technologies (NYSE:LHX – Get Rating) last released its quarterly earnings data on Friday, January 27th. The company reported $3.27 earnings per share for the quarter, beating analysts’ consensus estimates of $3.21 by $0.06. L3Harris Technologies had a net margin of 6.22% and a return on equity of 13.20%. The business had revenue of $4.58 billion during the quarter, compared to analyst estimates of $4.36 billion. During the same period in the previous year, the business earned $3.30 EPS. L3Harris Technologies’s revenue was up 5.2% compared to the same quarter last year. On average, analysts predict that L3Harris Technologies, Inc. will post 12.64 earnings per share for the current year.

Wall Street Analysts Forecast Growth

LHX has been the topic of several recent research reports. Susquehanna raised their price target on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $265.00 to $270.00 and gave the company a “positive” rating in a research report on Monday. Wolfe Research assumed coverage on shares of L3Harris Technologies in a research report on Monday, October 10th. They set a “peer perform” rating on the stock. Robert W. Baird cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from an “outperform” rating to a “neutral” rating and dropped their target price for the stock from $290.00 to $241.00 in a research report on Monday, December 19th. TheStreet cut shares of L3Harris Technologies from a “b-” rating to a “c+” rating in a research report on Tuesday, November 22nd. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company dropped their target price on shares of L3Harris Technologies from $260.00 to $219.00 and set an “equal weight” rating on the stock in a research report on Wednesday, January 11th. Eight investment analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and eight have given a buy rating to the company. According to MarketBeat.com, the stock has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and an average price target of $257.50.

L3Harris Technologies Profile

L3Harris Technologies, Inc, an aerospace and defense technology company, provides mission-critical solutions for government and commercial customers worldwide. The company's Integrated Mission Systems segment provides multi-mission intelligence, surveillance, and reconnaissance (ISR) systems; and communication systems, as well as fleet management support, sensor development, modification, and periodic depot maintenance services for ISR and airborne missions.

