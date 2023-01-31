NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Reduces Stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC reduced its stake in Pfizer Inc. (NYSE:PFE – Get Rating) by 85.2% in the 3rd quarter, according to the company in its most recent filing with the Securities & Exchange Commission. The institutional investor owned 8,622 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock after selling 49,487 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in Pfizer were worth $377,000 at the end of the most recent quarter.

Several other large investors also recently added to or reduced their stakes in PFE. RB Capital Management LLC lifted its stake in Pfizer by 6.7% during the 1st quarter. RB Capital Management LLC now owns 5,446 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $282,000 after acquiring an additional 341 shares in the last quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 1.1% in the 1st quarter. Ironwood Wealth Management LLC. now owns 36,081 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $1,868,000 after acquiring an additional 400 shares during the last quarter. United Bank increased its holdings in shares of Pfizer by 0.6% in the 1st quarter. United Bank now owns 46,671 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock valued at $2,416,000 after acquiring an additional 290 shares during the last quarter. Ergoteles LLC grew its stake in Pfizer by 136.3% during the 1st quarter. Ergoteles LLC now owns 36,766 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $1,903,000 after buying an additional 21,209 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Mackenzie Financial Corp grew its stake in Pfizer by 6.4% during the 1st quarter. Mackenzie Financial Corp now owns 1,337,418 shares of the biopharmaceutical company’s stock worth $69,238,000 after buying an additional 79,887 shares during the last quarter. 67.62% of the stock is currently owned by hedge funds and other institutional investors.

PFE opened at $43.55 on Tuesday. Pfizer Inc. has a 12-month low of $41.44 and a 12-month high of $56.32. The company has a quick ratio of 1.37, a current ratio of 1.59 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.35. The firm has a market capitalization of $244.46 billion, a P/E ratio of 8.38, a PEG ratio of 1.09 and a beta of 0.67. The stock has a fifty day moving average of $49.45 and a 200-day moving average of $47.89.

Pfizer ( NYSE:PFE Get Rating ) last posted its quarterly earnings results on Tuesday, November 1st. The biopharmaceutical company reported $1.78 earnings per share for the quarter, topping analysts’ consensus estimates of $1.47 by $0.31. Pfizer had a net margin of 29.81% and a return on equity of 43.95%. The business had revenue of $22.64 billion for the quarter, compared to the consensus estimate of $21.04 billion. Equities analysts forecast that Pfizer Inc. will post 6.47 EPS for the current fiscal year.

The firm also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which will be paid on Friday, March 3rd. Shareholders of record on Friday, January 27th will be given a dividend of $0.41 per share. This represents a $1.64 annualized dividend and a yield of 3.77%. This is an increase from Pfizer’s previous quarterly dividend of $0.40. The ex-dividend date of this dividend is Thursday, January 26th. Pfizer’s dividend payout ratio is presently 31.54%.

A number of research firms recently issued reports on PFE. SVB Leerink raised their price target on Pfizer from $48.00 to $49.00 and gave the stock a “market perform” rating in a research note on Thursday, November 3rd. Credit Suisse Group set a $54.00 price objective on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, January 18th. Morgan Stanley increased their price objective on Pfizer from $51.00 to $53.00 and gave the stock an “equal weight” rating in a research report on Wednesday, December 14th. StockNews.com began coverage on Pfizer in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They set a “strong-buy” rating for the company. Finally, Wells Fargo & Company cut Pfizer from an “overweight” rating to an “equal weight” rating and decreased their price objective for the stock from $54.00 to $50.00 in a research report on Tuesday, January 17th. Seven analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating, two have given a buy rating and one has given a strong buy rating to the company. According to data from MarketBeat, Pfizer currently has a consensus rating of “Hold” and an average price target of $52.33.

Pfizer Inc is a research-based global biopharmaceutical company. It engages in the discovery, development, manufacture, marketing, sales and distribution of biopharmaceutical products worldwide. The firm works across developed and emerging markets to advance wellness, prevention, treatments and cures that challenge the most feared diseases.

