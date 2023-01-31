NEIRG Wealth Management LLC Has $934,000 Position in W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC)

NEIRG Wealth Management LLC increased its stake in shares of W. P. Carey Inc. (NYSE:WPC – Get Rating) by 4.7% in the 3rd quarter, HoldingsChannel.com reports. The firm owned 13,381 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock after buying an additional 595 shares during the quarter. NEIRG Wealth Management LLC’s holdings in W. P. Carey were worth $934,000 as of its most recent SEC filing.

Several other institutional investors have also made changes to their positions in the stock. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 2.3% in the second quarter. H&H Retirement Design & Management INC now owns 5,306 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $464,000 after acquiring an additional 118 shares during the last quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the second quarter. Capital Planning Advisors LLC now owns 3,780 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $313,000 after acquiring an additional 121 shares during the last quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 20.6% in the first quarter. Nelson Van Denburg & Campbell Wealth Management Group LLC now owns 786 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $63,000 after acquiring an additional 134 shares during the last quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 3.3% in the third quarter. Parsons Capital Management Inc. RI now owns 4,700 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $328,000 after acquiring an additional 150 shares during the last quarter. Finally, Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC lifted its stake in W. P. Carey by 0.4% in the third quarter. Carnegie Capital Asset Management LLC now owns 42,536 shares of the real estate investment trust’s stock valued at $2,969,000 after acquiring an additional 153 shares during the last quarter. 62.73% of the stock is currently owned by institutional investors and hedge funds.

Analysts Set New Price Targets

A number of analysts have issued reports on the stock. Capital One Financial reiterated an “overweight” rating on shares of W. P. Carey in a research note on Monday, December 5th. Raymond James lifted their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $80.00 to $85.00 and gave the company an “outperform” rating in a research report on Monday, December 19th. StockNews.com initiated coverage on shares of W. P. Carey in a research report on Wednesday, October 12th. They issued a “hold” rating on the stock. Finally, JMP Securities dropped their price target on shares of W. P. Carey from $93.00 to $86.00 and set a “market outperform” rating on the stock in a research report on Monday, October 24th. Two equities research analysts have rated the stock with a hold rating and four have issued a buy rating to the stock. According to data from MarketBeat.com, W. P. Carey presently has an average rating of “Moderate Buy” and a consensus price target of $88.00.

W. P. Carey Trading Down 0.9 %

W. P. Carey Increases Dividend

Shares of WPC stock opened at $84.76 on Tuesday. W. P. Carey Inc. has a 1 year low of $67.76 and a 1 year high of $89.63. The firm’s fifty day simple moving average is $80.73 and its 200 day simple moving average is $80.39. The firm has a market capitalization of $17.63 billion, a P/E ratio of 33.64, a price-to-earnings-growth ratio of 13.57 and a beta of 0.73. The company has a current ratio of 0.18, a quick ratio of 0.18 and a debt-to-equity ratio of 0.83.

The business also recently announced a quarterly dividend, which was paid on Friday, January 13th. Investors of record on Friday, December 30th were given a dividend of $1.065 per share. The ex-dividend date of this dividend was Thursday, December 29th. This represents a $4.26 dividend on an annualized basis and a yield of 5.03%. This is a positive change from W. P. Carey’s previous quarterly dividend of $1.06. W. P. Carey’s payout ratio is 169.05%.

W. P. Carey Company Profile

(Get Rating)

W.P. Carey, Inc operates as a real estate investment trust. It operates through two segment: Real Estate Ownership and Investment Management. The Real Estate Ownership segment owns and invests in commercial real estate properties. The Investment Management segment structures and negotiates investments and debt placement transactions for the real estate investment trusts, and manages portfolios of real estate investments.

See Also

